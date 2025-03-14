Celebrity chef receives death threats after criticising Meghan Markle’s Netflix show

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks told GB News that he thought Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, was “terrible.”

When he appeared on GB News, Jameson Stocks discussed Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and called it “terrible.” He also said that “Everything — the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch.”

Jameson Stocks went on to say that “I think she should go back to acting. She’s quite a good actress. In real life or on screen. People should stick to what they do best.” After making these comments, Jameson Stocks has now revealed in an interview with the New York Post that he has received death threats.

Jameson Stocks told the New York Post that “I started getting death threats and all sorts of nasty messages.” Jameson Stocks added that And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Christ. I’ve not gone in on somebody personally here because that’s something I do not do and would not do. And it’s something that’s just not [in] my nature, to be honest with you.”

Jameson Stocks went on to explain that his comments were not personal attacks against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and said that “I’ve nothing against Meghan Markle.” He also revealed that “I never personally attacked Meghan. I never once did that. I never would do that.”

Jameson Stocks tried to explain his comments further by adding that “I have absolutely zero interest in anything to try and bring her down. My only thing was I didn’t like the show and that was it.”

“It wouldn’t matter if it was Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck or Donald Duck. I just didn’t like the program.”

Jameson Stocks also made the claim that he was consulted on a mystery lifestyle programme at New York Fashion Week in February last year and said that he had a ‘casual conversation’ with two people from Netflix about the show which he thought was the Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming new series.

Who is Jameson Stocks?

Jameson Stocks is known as a celebrity chef and author, According to his own website, “In 2012, Jameson stepped back from the public eye due to unlawful press intrusion that later became part of the Leveson inquiry. He relocated from the UK to focus on his family life, raising his two sons, Jaxon and Caiden, in Europe as a single father, while also consulting for Michelin-starred restaurants across the continent.”