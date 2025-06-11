Love is Blind season eight couple Taylor and Daniel Hastings are one of the show’s success stories - but they do wish one thing had been different as they took part in the experiment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were in fact the only season eight couple who said ‘I do’ to each other when they got to the altar.

Since their wedding day, which happened in 2023 and aired on the show in 2024, the couple have been delighting fans with lots of wholesome Instagram posts showing their love for one another, including recents post in which they confirmed they have bought their first home together and also welcomed a puppy called Sunny into their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of May, they also had a vow renewal in front of 400 of their loved ones, including many of their co-stars, proving love truly is blind.

Daniel’s feelings for Taylor very clear from their very first pod date as he (jokingly) got down on one knee after learning little more than her name. The connection between the pair became genuine, however, as they bonded over their shared values and a love of Christmas.

He later proposed for real and she accepted. They faced a test after their reveal meet-up, as she was convinced he had followed her on Instagram prior to them joining the experiment. This was soon disproved and the couple moved on - becoming the only pair in their season to say ‘yes’ to each other. They have now been going strong for around 18 months.

Love is Blind season 8 couple Daniel and Taylor Hastings. Photo by Instagram/@t.haags. | Instagram/@t.haags

Their journey from the pods to the aisle was smooth, apart from the one social meida hiccup, but they have now revealed that there is one thing that they would chance about their experience if they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Swoon, Daniel said: “We were the only married couple from our season, and we’ve talked multiple times about how we wish we would have had another couple to also navigate marriage life and the world that we live in now. For a while, we also were the only couple period, so it’s amazing to have other people who get it and that we can do double dates or talk about things with.”

Since the season aired, two couples have announced their romances: Mason Horacek and Meg Fink are in an official relationship, while Sara Carton and Joey Leveille have started casually dating. Taylor and Daniel have also had their say on what they think of these connections.

“I feel like everyone that signed up for Love Is Blind was hopeful to find someone that they had a genuine connection with, and regardless of maybe what was seen on the show and what wasn’t seen on the show, at the end of the day, people are making these connections because of this very unique shared life experience that we all had together,” Taylor told the publication. “Obviously, I live in a world where I just want everyone to be happy, and I’ve gotten to know and respect everyone from the cast, so to see them finding happiness, I think it’s great, honestly.”

The pair also spoke candidly about what’s next for them - and for the rest of the year that means focusing on themselves and their house. There won’t be any more additions to their family for a little while yet. Taylor said that babies are “definitely on the back burner” at the moment. “I would say probably another year or two before kids come into the picture,” she said. Daniel agreed and added: “We’ve definitely talked about it, and it is something that we’re aligned on, but I think next year we’ll talk about it more.”