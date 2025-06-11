A Love is Blind bride has announced she is filing for divorce from her co-star husband, and has admitted she has had ‘tumultuous time' since appearing on hit Netflix reality show.

Season five star Lydia Velez Gonzalez has split from James ‘Milton’ Johnson, she has revealed during a podcast interview earlier today (Wednesday June 11).

News of the shock split comes just days after Lydia, who met and married her now ex on the show in 2022 in scenes that aired in 2023, informed fans of her struggle with a serious health condition - and also reassured them that she was still married.

But, speaking to out on that What’s the Reality podcast, she told host and fellow Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith, that her marriage is actually over and she now feels ready to speak about it.

Explaining why, she said: “It wasn’t one thing. It was a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up.” “At the beginning everything was beautiful, it was perfect, it was a fairytale. He showed me the kind of love I’ve never received before, he loved me for who I was,” she went on. “And now I’m here, three years after, announcing my divorce. It’s not easy.”

She also claimed that Milton has told her he will not sign the divorce papers unless their is a non-disclosure agreement. She said that told her she “needed to share [her] truth”, adding that she has been “suffering in silence”.

Love is Blind couple Lydia and Milton. Photo by Instagram/@lavg. | Instagram/@lavg

Milton has not spoken out publicly about the breakdown of his marriage, or Lydia’s allegations. His last Instagram post, which was a picture of the pair together, was at Christmas.

Lydia last posted about her now estranged husband in March when they attended the Southwest by Southwest festival in Texas. “An amazing weekend with amazing people! Loved spending time with all of these amazing humans! Forever grateful!” she wrote.

On an upload from two weeks ago, one fan quizzed Lydia on the status of her marriage. “You're not married anymore?”, they asked. She replied with a very definite statement: “Still married.”

Lydia and James Milton, or Milton as he is known, were the only success story from Love Is Blind season 5. Lydia was unsure about their romance at first as she was 30 during their time in the pods, while Milton was 24.

He soon won her over, however, as they bonded over their shared love of science. They got married in June 2022 on the show and then had a second wedding in her native Puerto Rico. In October 2023, they revealed they were in a long-distance marriage because Johnson had to relocate from Houston, Texas to Long Beach, California, for work.

* This is a breaking news story and we’ll bring you more on it shortly. Please check back for updates.