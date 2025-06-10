The Love is Blind ladies are given some beautiful engagement rings - this is where they are from, and how you can buy you’re own.

When Love is Blind couples get engaged, there are two proposals. The first comes in the pods, when the couples still can’t see each other and have no idea what each other looks like. The second comes at the reveal, when the couples meet in person for the first time.

At the reveal, the man typically gets down on one knee and presents his fiancée with a ring, which she then wears throughout the experiment.

But, as regular fans will know, not all engagements lead to marriages - or even wedding days as some couples choose to break things off before they get to the aisle. So, what happens to the engagement rings when the marriages don’t go ahead, plus how are the engagement rings chosen and who pays for them? Here’s everything you need to know.

How are the Love is Blind engagement rings chosen?

The engagement rings are chosen by the men themselves - but they do choose them from a selection presented to them from a jewellery company, according to the production company Kinetic Content. That is unless they bring a sentimental ring, such as a family heirloom, into the pods with them - and series two groom Kyle Abrams did this.

Series creator Chris Coelen previously told Entertainment Tonight. "Since they [the men] were in the facility and weren't able to go out into the 'real world' at that point, they couldn't have been able to go [to a shop]. We wouldn't have allowed them to at that point. It's obviously such a gigantic moment in people's lives that we wanted it to be as authentic to them as it possibly could be,” he said.

All the rings are chosen from a limited selection provided in a catalogue. No two styles are exactly the same and all have their own unique look; owing to differences in diamond carat size, band embellishment and setting. That means, however, that the men who get engaged earlier in the process have more rings to choose from, whereas men who pop the question later have a less.

In earlier US seasons, the choice was completely up to the men. Viewers saw that this caused an issue inseason two, however, when Mallory Zapata was presented with a silver ring picked by Salvador Perez instead of her preferred choice of gold. So, in later seasons men tended to ask their intended what they wanted in an engagement ring before they made their ring choice. In season seven, for example, Leo Braudy asked Brittany Wisniewski what her perfect ring looked like before he proposed.

Who pays for the Love is Blind engagement rings?

The engagement rings are typically paid for by the production team, if they are chosen from the collection of rings brought in from the jewellers.

Coelen confirmed, however, that men are allowed to choose something else if they want to spend out of pocket. "If they wanted to spend their own money, or try to enhance it within reason, we would certainly allow that. We would never put any constraints on them unless it was something we couldn't accommodate within the show. That was really up to them, he said.

How do they make sure the Love is Blind weddings rings fit?

Presumably, production also measure the women’s ring fingers before they enter the process to ensure that if they do get engaged the ring they are given will fit them. It hasn’t ever been shown in the final edit of the show that a bride-to-be has ever raised ring size as as issue - but apparently that has happened.

LIB UK bride Catherine Richards noticeably changed her engagement ring part way through the series, and she later explained via a TikTok video that this was because her original ring was too big and kept coming off her finger.

She also said a few of her co-stars also had the same issue and had to change their rings because of it but did not say who. She also confirmed in her video that her fiancé Freddie Powell couldn’t originally chose the ring he wanted because it had already been chosen by co-star Sam Klein, but when Sam’s engagement to Nicole Stevens swiftly came to an end that style or ring became available again and her and Freddie then chose it together as her replacement.

Given what has already been said, it’s likely that if a ring needs to be swaped or if any alterations are needed then the production company will also pay for this.

What happens to the Love is Blind engagement rings when couples don’t get married?

"Whatever they choose, we pay for. Whatever we pay for, they keep, regardless of engagement ending," a Kinetic representative said previously. But, if couples don’t get married, then it’s apparently the default that the woman gets to keep the ring. This was confirmed by season two bride Natalie Lee when she was speaking on the Out of the Pods podcast.

There has, however, previously been controversy caused on the show regarding this. Season four groom Marshall Glaze wanted the ring back after fiancée Jackie Bonds broke off their engagement in favour of beginning a relationship with co-star Josh Demas.

He told her that he felt deceived and that she didn't deserve it, but she refused to return the ring and said it was her right to keep it. “I would like the ring back. I don’t think that you deserve it because you should never have accepted my proposal,” he said. But she replied: “Well, I’m gonna keep the ring because . . . I accepted it because I wanted to marry you.”

The conversation ended with Marshall telling her ex that she could keep the ring because he no longer cared. “You can keep the ring. Every time you look at that thing, whatever you do with it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great,” he said. It was messy. Jackie has never spoken publicly about what she did with the engagement ring.

Season two bride Natalie revealed on her aforementioned podcast experience that she still has her ring from her failed engagement to Shayne Jansen. Fellow LIB season 2 star Deepti Vempati, who said no to marrying Abhishek "Shake" Chatterje at the altar, also revealed on the same podcast that she too had kept her ring but she lost it while on a boat ride and it's now at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Some LIB women do decide to give the ring back to the man when their engagement doesn’t work out, however. In LIB UK series one Nicole gave the ring Sam had presented her with back to him at a cast party - and the moment was recorded and included in the show. But, her decision may have been motivated by the fact that she had since got engaged to Benaiah Grunewald Brydie instead.

No other LIB brides who didn’t actually end up getting married have spoken out publicly about what they had done with their rings. I would assume that some of them may have sold them, or have them made into another piece of jewellery as presumably it is painful to keep an engagement ring in these circumstances - but nobody has actually come out and said this. Perhaps some are just able to see it as a memento of their time on the show.

Where do the Love is Blind engagement rings come from?

In the US the rings are courtesy of Bridal Rings Co while in the UK the rings are all from The Diamond Store.

If you wish, you can visit either of these webites and purchase the exact engagement rings given to some of the Love is Blind ladies as each company has a dedicated page to the LIB rings they provided.