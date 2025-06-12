Love is Blind season five stars Lydia and James ‘Milton’ are getting a divorce - but what happened to Uche and Aaliyah who they were involved in a love square with?

One of the most talked about moments of the season, which took place in 2022 but aired in 2023, was the Lydia Velez Gonzalez/Uche Okoroha/Aaliyah Cosby/James “Milton” Johnson love square. This was also one of the most memorable moments in the show’s five year history.

First, came that revelation that Lydia supposedly knew one of the men she met in the pods in the real world, Uche. Considering the fact that all of the seasons include contestants who are from the same city in order to give the couples a chance to actually have a relationship which works in the real world, it was bound to happen eventually.

Coelen told Variety at the time he was “totally blindsided” that the two had dated. "It was a complete shock. To be honest, it was like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ Nobody had any idea," Coelen said. Production intervened to contain the situation in the pods, as per Coelen's interview with Variety. They were banned from seeing each other again and the rest of the cast weren’t told to avoid questions being raised.

It then came out, however, that Lydia knew Uche would be on the show before she signed up for it. Next came Uche’s accusations that she exhibited unhealthy behaviour toward him in the real world, which she denied. Then Lydia started talking getting close to Uche’s love interest, Aaliyah, but didn’t tell her that she knew Uche in the real world. Instead she became her shoulder to cry on when she and Uche had an argument.

Uche ultimately told Aaliyah about his real world connection to Lydia. He told her he wanted to be with her, but she decided to leave the show early due to the drama. She, meanwhile had started a connection with Milton.

The drama did not end there, however. Later, Uche said suspected that Lydia knew he was coming on the show. He also voiced concern that she "stalked" women he followed on Instagram by viewing their Instagram stories. He even accused her of driving by her house. Lydia alleged that Uche had cheated on her. It was a very complicated square.

Lydia and Milton’s relationship went much better, and they were one of the LIB couples who are still together now - until Lydia announced their split on the Reality Receipts podcast yesterday (Wednesday June 11).

So, what happened to Uche and Aaliyah? Keep reading on to find out.

What happened to Uche Okoroha?

Uche is an attorney and also a business owner who lives in Houston. He doesn’t post on his Instagram page too often, usually every one to three months, and when he does post it’s mostly a combination of photos of himself or his dog Kobe.

He also includes images of his travels. His last post, on Saturday February 1, showed him enjoying his birthday trip to Puerto Rico. Back in August, when Uche posted a series of photos of what he’d been up to lately, one fan commented “ I hope they bring you on the next season of Perfect Match,” referring to the hit Netflix dating show. But, Uche dashed hopes when he replied. “I think I'm done with reality dating,” he said alongside a laughing face emoji.

What happened to Aaliyah Cosby?

Well, to start Aaliyah isn’t called Crosby anymore as she’s got married since appearing on the show. She’s now called Aaliyah Renyolds. On her Instagram page, she describes herself as a singer songwiter, “wifey” and disciple, referring to her faith.

Aaliyah first announced her relationship with the man who is now her husband, who she has not named online, in October 2023 - just after Love is Blind season five finished airing. At the time, she shared a series of photos and videos of the pair together with the caption: “My king,” alongside a love heart emoji and the hashtag #WhatRealLoveLooksLike.

It’s not clear how long the couple had been together at that time, as Aaliyah wouldn’t have been able to announce her relationship while the show was being broadcast.

She then announced her engagement in August 2024, and the pair married in December. Sharing photos of her wedding day, she wrote: “No words will ever be enough to express the joy You've brought to my life. I love you and thank you. To my husband, I love you so much my king.

“Our vows have had me in my feels for days. Everything leading up to this day was worth it because I now get to spend my life with an amazing man who loves, provides, protects, and so much more.

“As I said before you were the answer to many prayers, my dude. The Lord was quick with it! We locked in and ain't NO switching up! On the real… you are my forever. I'm so grateful for ALL you do for me. I appreciate you and your beautiful love. Love you hubby!”

Alongside content about herself and her husband, Aaliyah also posts regularly about her religion. She posts every few days, or every few weeks, and last posted at the end of May.