Kidulthood actress Jaime Winstone, daughter of Ray Winstone, played Barbara Windsor in BBC biopic Babs

The BBC has confirmed that actress Jaime Winstone will play a young Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders , stepping into the role made famous by Dame Barbara Windsor.

Dame Barbara passed away in December 2020 at the age of 83, after having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

This isn’t the first time that Winstone will be embodying Dame Barbara on screen - in 2017, she starred as the iconic British actress in the BBC biopic Babs.

Who is Jaime Winstone?

Winstone is an English actress best known for roles like Becky in Kidulthood, Kelly in Dead Set and Lauren in After Hours.

She was born on 6 May 1985 in Camden to father Ray Winstone and mother Elaine McCausland. Ray is also an actor who has worked with directors like Martin Scorsese and Steven Speilberg, and has starred in films like Ripley’s Game, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Snow White and the Huntsman, Cats and Black Widow.

Winstone grew up in Enfield, in North London and, after she and her family moved to Roydon in Essex, she attended Burnt Mill School in Harlow before going on to enrol at Harlow College where she studied for a degree in performing arts.

Over the course of her career, some of Winstone’s on screen credits include Bullet Boy, Donkey Punch, Five Daughters, Mad Dogs, Love, Rosie, Torvill & Dean and Four Lives.

British actress Jaime Winstone poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on February 8, 2022 (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Winstone was unveiled as Firework in the third season of The Masked Singer.

Winstone shares a son with her partner DJ James Suckling, who she has been with since March 2015. The pair got engaged earlier this year after he popped the question at Glastonbury festival.

Their son, Raymond, was born in February 2016.

Speaking to Hello before giving birth, Winstone said: “I really feel this is the next chapter for me and I’ve never been happier.

“Growing up, I always had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a mother. Whichever way my life went, I guess I felt that a role as a mummy was going to be my main calling in life.”

Who has she been cast as in EastEnders?

Winstone has been cast as a young Peggy Mitchell, played by Dame Barbara Windsor, in an upcoming special flashback episode of EastEnders.

According to the BBC, “viewers will be transported to the winter of 1979 as the Mitchells are hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil”.

The flashback episode will see Peggy struggling to keep things afloat as her marriage to Eric is “showing its cracks”.

The storyline will also feature son Phil and husband Eric “vying for the title of man of the house” while elsewhere Archie (who was played by Larry Lamb between 2008 and 2009), is “up to his usual tricks” as wife Glenda watches over their daughters Ronnie and Roxy.

Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders (Photo: PA/BBC)

Following his return from prison, present-day Phil struggles with mounting pressure from DCI Keeble, as audiences are taken on a journey back to Phil’s youth where “clues to his present will undoubtedly be revealed”.

Speaking about the role, Winstone said: “It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time.

“There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role - I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell – I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

“Focussed on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before.

“There are twists, turns and secrets revealed.”

When will the flashback episode be on TV?

A release date for the special flashback episode has not yet been announced.