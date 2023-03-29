Here’s when new episodes of the much enjoyed Star Wars show will be released

The third series of the beloved Star Wars spin-off once again follows the story of the titular Mandalorian, who was reunited with his adopted Baby Yoda/Grogu during The Book of Boba Fett.

The third season begins right after the events of that series, with Djarin and Grogu travelling to Djarin's native planet of Mandalore so that he can start making amends for removing his helmet (a customary no-no in Mandalorian culture).

But when are new episodes of the series made available on Disney+, and how many are there? Here is everything you need to know.

How many episodes in The Mandalorian season 3?

There will be eight episodes in total in season 3 of The Mandalorian. All of them were written by the series' creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, though he did work with Noah Kloor on the third episode, and Dave Filoni on the fourth and seventh episodes.

In terms of directors, Rick Famuyiwa, co-star Carl Weathers - who also plays Greef Karga in the series - and Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, who was behind the camera for some of the previous seasons’ best episodes, will all be back.

The Academy-award nominated Peter Ramsey and Rachel Morrison, and the Golden Globe-winning Lee Isaac Chung will also direct episodes.

(Image: Disney+)

When do new episodes come out?

Episode one of season 3 of The Mandalorian - titled, ‘The Apostate’ - was released on Disney+ on Wednesday 1 March 2023.

Each of the further seven episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, so episode two came out on Wednesday 8 March, and episode three on Wednesday 15 March, and so on.

Here is the full list of Mandalorian season 3 episode release dates:

Episode 1: The Apostate - out now

Episode 2: The Mines of Mandalore - out now

Episode 3 - The Convert - out now

Episode 4 - The Foundling - out now

Episode 5 - The Pirate - out now

Episode 6 - Wednesday 5 April

Episode 7 - Wednesday 12 April

Episode 8 - Wednesday 19 April

The series’ finale will air on Disney+ from Wednesday 19 April 2023.

What time are new episodes released?

Each week, new episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 will be made available on Disney+ from around 8am UK time.

When does episode 6 of The Mandalorian season 3 come out?

That means episode 6 will be released at 8am on Wednesday 5 April.

However, there were reports that the series’ opening instalment dropped 10 minutes ahead of time for some subscribers, so if you really must see upcoming episodes before anyone else, you may want to refresh Disney+ a few minutes early.

