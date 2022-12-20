England’s Lionesses overcame Germany in the European Championship final at Wembley

It was the first major honour that England have won since 1966 - following in the footsteps of their male counterparts 56 years earlier by beating Germany in the final.

England’s Lionesses elevated women’s football to new heights over the course of a momentous tournament with 87,192 fans attending the final game, a turn out which became the highest total recorded in both men’s and women’s editions of the tournament.

The tournament will live long in the memory for English football fans and now you can relive it all through a new BBC documentary titled Lionesses: Champions Of Europe.

The documentary will show detailed analysis of England’s road to glory, home videos and personal accounts from the team themselves. But how can you watch the new Lionesses documentary and when will it be aired on TV?

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch Lionesses: Champions Of Europe

BBC One will air Lionesses: Champions Of Europe on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

Beth Mead was England’s star player on route to Euro 2022. (Getty Images)

BBC pundits Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Fara Williams will reflect on a breakthrough summer for women’s football and female sportswomen in general.

What time is Lionesses: Champions Of Europe on TV?

Lionesses: Champions Of Europe will air at 10.40pm on BBC One the programme will have a run time of one hour and will take place shortly after BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year Awards.

England’s star player Beth Mead is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers to win the award.

How to stream Lionesses: Champions Of Europe

You can relive England’s historic Euro 2022 victory on the BBC iPlayer after the programme finishes at 10.40pm.

There is also a host of related Lionesses content such as Alex Scott: The Future of Women’s Football.

What to expect from Lionesses: Champions Of Europe

England’s Lionesses catapulted women’s football into new heights after an outstanding display on home soil during the 2022 European Championships. Their achievements will act as a huge inspiration for the next generation of female footballers.

The BBC documentary will tell the story of the tournament from the key figures that made it happen including England captain Leah Williamson, player of the tournament Beth Mead, manager Sarna Wiegman and England stalwarts such as Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze.

England’s Lionesses made history by lifting their first ever major trophy and the documentary will relive their road to glory throughout the tournament including an 8-0 victory over Norway in the group stage, a 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semi-final and the historic 2-1 victory against Germany in front of a packed Wembley Stadium.