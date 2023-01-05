Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will host Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup after losing 3-1 to Brentford on Monday

The FA Cup action returns this weekend with both the Premier League and Championship sides now entering the competition. Liverpool and Wolves are two such teams that will now be competing for a place in the fourth round as they take each other on this weekend.

Liverpool will come into the match off the back of a devastating 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday, while Wolves managed to scrape a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa as they struggle to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Wolves have been enduring difficulties with form with a number of fans calling for a change at Anfield. However, Liverpool will enter the FA Cup as the defending champions after beating Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final, and Jurgen Klopp will hope to enjoy a long run in this competition in the hope of quelling fans’ fears.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Liverpool and Wolves’ FA Cup fixture:

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 7 January 2023 and kick-off is set for 8pm GMT. Wolves will travel to Anfield for the fixture where there is a capacity for 53,394 people.

Daniel Podence celebrates scoring for Wolves

According to the Liverpool website, general sale tickets for the match have sold but there is availability for season ticket holders, official members, priority rights holders and other hospitality options. Equally, tickets have also sold out for Wolves fans who were allocated just under 6,000 seats for the match.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves

This fixture will be available to watch on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7.15pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those unable to watch on TV, fans can also stream the action on ITVX with viewers needing to sign up for a free account.

BBC and ITV will be sharing coverage of the FA cup with BBC iPlayer showing the earlier fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth.

Team news

Cody Gakpo has now been cleared to train with Liverpool after his paperwork was finalised. It had been hoped he would be ready in time for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on Monday, however the club has now confirmed he is formally registered and will be available to play in the FA Cup this weekend.

Similarly, Wolves’ new star Matheus Cunha will be available to play after participating in training sessions and in last night’s fixture against Aston Villa. The Brazilian striker signed ahead of the January transfer window but had to wait until Sunday 1 January before he could join in on full training sessions.

Wolves will continue to be without the trio of Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto and Chiquinho but there are no other fresh injury concerns from either side.

