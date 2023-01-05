Southampton, who currently sit bottom in the Premier League, will take on Crystal Palace in FA Cup third round

Crystal Palace suffered a devastating 4-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this week thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Matt Doherty. However, they will hope to bounce back to form in time to take on Southampton in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Southampton, however, are also suffering their own embarrassments as they are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League following their latest defeat to Nottingham Forest at home last night (Wednesday 4 January). They have now lost their last five fixtures wining just three out of 18 Premier League games so far this season.

Advertisement

This will be the first weekend the Premier League and Championship sides enter the FA Cup with Liverpool the current holders of the trophy following their penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in 2022. Palace reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year, losing out to the Blues 2-0, while the Saints reached the quarter-finals where they lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Palace vs Southampton...

Advertisement

When is Crystal Palace vs Southampton?

The two sides will come together on Saturday 7 January 2023 with kick-off set for 12.30pm GMT. Crystal Palace will host the fixture at Selhurst Park which has a capacity for just under 26,000 spectators.

Advertisement

The Southampton website shows there are still seats available for the fixture with prices around £15. Additionally, Palace also indicate that there is still availability for any home fans with information and prices available on their website.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure challenges Harry Kane

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Palace and Southampton’s fixture will not be available to watch on TV. The matches which are being broadcast are Spurs vs Portsmouth on BBC iPlayer, Gillingham vs Leicester on BBC and Liverpool vs Wolves on ITV later on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Both BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio London will offer commentary of the match for fans wishing to tune in.

Advertisement

Team news

Southampton are still set to be without Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento. Livramento is still a few weeks away from returning from a serious knee injury but there are no other serious concerns following their recent outing against Forest.

As for Palace, Vieira remains hopeful that the former West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson will be available to take part in training after suffering a set-back in his return from injury. James McArthur will continue to be out with a hip injury while Odsonne Edouard has also been struggling with a hamstring injury. Both he and Jean-Philippe Mateta, however, featured as substitutes during Palace’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur and Vieira will hope they will continue to be available for selection this weekend.