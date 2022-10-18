Molly-Mae has shared that people will either ‘love or hate’ the name she and Tommy Fury have chosen for their baby

Molly-Mae Hague has said that people will either ‘love or hate’ the name she has chosen for her daughter.

The Love Island star, 23, has revealed that she has picked the baby’s name with her partner Tommy, 23.

Molly-Mae took to Instagram to announce that the couple were expecting their first child with a sweet video last month.

The video looked back on Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy Fury meeting on ITV’s reality show Love Island in 2019, before cutting to them posing with her growing baby bump.

Molly-Mae has shared that she and Tommy Fury have picked an ‘unusual’ name for their daughter

In a later post to Instagram, the couple shared them finding out the gender of their baby.

In the video, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are standing next to a balloon that they popped to reveal that they were expecting a girl.

Although the couple haven’t revealed when the baby is due, they have already begun preparing for their daughter’s arrival.

Molly-Mae shared that they have already picked the name for their baby, which she has revealed is both “unique” and “unusual”.

Molly-Mae (R) attends the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2022 in London, England.

Hague shared that both her and Fury have set their hearts on the name and that she has not ever come across someone with the name.

Molly-Mae took to her YouTube channel to answer some questions from her fans.

During the question and answer session she revealed: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

Molly- also shared how much she loved the name, saying: “It’s always been a dream baby girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

The reality star continued by saying: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different.

“I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it - but we love it.

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name.

Molly-Mae walks the runway at the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2022 in London, England

“It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”

It comes just days after Molly-Mae admitted that she felt ‘disheartened’ that she cannot feel her baby moving due to an anterior placenta.

The Pretty Little Thing creative director showed her followers the ultrasound image of her baby with an arrow pointing to the placenta.

She told fans how her daughter is “literally pushing into it” and added that she had been “getting quite disheartened at how little I’ve been able to feel her move… especially when I can feel her and Tommy can’t when he touches my belly.