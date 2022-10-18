Eastenders Zaraah Abrahams plays Chelsea Fox but you may recognise her from other BBC TV shows

Zaraah Abrahams, 35, was seen at the National Television Awards with Ryan Thomas last week. A fellow party-goer told The Sun that there was nothing untoward and said it was just friends catching up.

The Eastenders star has had a career spanning over a decade starring in many TV shows.

The London-based based actress studied at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. She got her first acting role in Jacqueline Wilson’s TV adaption of the book Girls in Love playing the part of Magda in 2003.

Zaraah Abrahams (Getty Images)

At just 17 years old Zaraah moved from London to Manchester so that she could star as Joanne Jackson in Coronation Street until 2008. She then joined the cast of BBC Waterloo road where she played the part of Michaela White alongside Dr Who star Jenna Coleman.

After leaving Waterloo Road, Zaraah said she found it difficult to find work. In an interview with OK! She said: “Leaving Waterloo Road was hard for me to overcome. I had to leave behind being a child actor and for people to take me seriously as a woman”.

Zaraah took a break from filming to participate in Dancing on Ice, as a stand-in for injured TV presenter Michael Underwood. She was partnered with professional dancer Fred Palascak and the pair came third in the competition.

Zaraah Abrahams (Getty Images)

As well as TV the actress has also worked in film. Featuring in the short film Black Girl in Paris and shortly after the horror film Da Sweet Blood of Jesus in 2014 directed by Spike Lee.

The actress was the Voiceover for the audio version Spice Girls’ Mel B book Brutally Honest.

Over the last two years, Zaraah has been playing the character Chelsea Fox in Eastenders. She recently spoke out to say she would like her on-screen father Lucas Johson played by Don Gilet to return to the soap.