Reality star Ferne McCann successfully completed Channel 4’s gruelling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins training course

Reality star, Ferne McCann, actress Maisie Smith, dancer AJ Pritchard and tv personality, Calum Best, have all successfully completed the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins training course.

Former TOWIE star, 32, shared with viewers just two weeks into the show, that the gruelling experience in the Jordanian desert was “harder than giving birth.”

The Channel 4 reality, quasi-military training show, aired its series final on Sunday, with the Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes announcing the celebrities that had succeeded in completing the course.

Ferne McCann in Celebrity SAS

After successfully completing the challenge, an emotional Ferne, said: “I wanted to do this course to see how much I trusted myself, and just to test my resilience.”

“And, oh, my God, I’ve tested it. It’s been so hard. Like the hardest. This has been harder than giving birth,” McCann added.

Advertisement

She went on to explain how she “lived the course minute-by-minute,” and cried daily and had doubts throughout the whole experience.

Ferne McCann and daughter Sunday Skye McCann attend the U.K. Family Gala screening of Disney's Encanto at Picturehouse Central on November 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant, said that despite the doubts she kept pushing through, and now feels like she has “a sense of achievement.”

After not feeling like she’s accomplished anything credible in life, apart from giving birth to her daughter, Sunday, aged four.

The mum-of-one continued: “That’s what’s been so hard. It’s been so all consuming, missing my daughter so much and just thinking, I’ve just gotta push through and when she watches this one day, I think she’ll say, “my mum is an absolute queen.”

Advertisement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 - how to watch the final on Channel 4

McCann took to Instagram on Sunday following the series final, to tell her 2.9 million followers about her experience on the gruelling show.

She posted a number of photos from the series, including two from the final showing the last four standing.

Alongside the photos the former Towie star wrote: “What a journey. Taking part in @sas_whodareswins was one of the most humbling and toughest things I’ve ever done. I can honestly say it’s changed my life.”

“The whole experience makes you look at every single part of yourself - your strengths, your weaknesses, your deepest fears.”

Advertisement

“It taught me resilience, self acceptance and that every moment is an opportunity for change.”

She continued: “Yes I completed it and I passed, but If SAS taught me anything, it taught me to take things step by step, push a little harder to the next morning, get through just to one more task.”

Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of celebrities taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up featuring 14 famous names being put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert. Issue date: Wednesday August 24, 2022. PA Photo. The series will also be the longest yet with seven 60-minute episodes. The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ SAS. Photo credit should read: Pete Dadds/Channel 4/

As well as, showing her love and appreciation for her fellow recruits, and lastly thanking Channel 4 for the life-changing opportunity.

Advertisement

The original version of the Channel 4 series, saw civilians take on the challenge of going through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength.

The celebrity spin-off version was launched in 2019, and the first series saw former premier league footballer Wayne Bridge, 42, be the only one to successfully complete the course.