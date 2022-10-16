Jurgen Klopp’s side will host Pep Guardiola’s team at Anfield

Manchester City will travel to Anfield looking to keep up the pressure on top of the table Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s team start the day in second place, while Liverpool sit in 11th in the table 13 points behind City. Jurgen Klopp’s men were pipped to the title by just a point last term and Guardiola does not think the Reds’ present position reflects their ability.

Asked if Liverpool were still the main rivals, Guardiola, whose side are currently second to Arsenal, said at a press conference: “Always have been, always it is, and will be. I know the quality they have, the character. If I answered this question with five or 10 games left I’d say I think Liverpool cannot catch the top of the league – in this case Arsenal – but being in the position we are and with the World Cup still to come, everything can happen.

“The opinion I have about this team does not change because of their situation in the table, not for one second. It always has been difficult in the years since we arrived together so it’s a tough game. The game will be dictated by what happens on the pitch, not because we are in front or behind.”

City played out two pulsating 2-2 draws with Liverpool in the Premier League last season but they have come off second best in their last two meetings, an FA Cup semi-final in April and the Community Shield in July.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Jurgen Klopp’s side will host Pep Guardiola’s team at Anfield on Sunday (16 October) afternoon. The kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm and is part of Sky’s Super Sunday offering. It is one of five Premier League games taking place today, an unusually busy slate for a Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (R). (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV?

The mouth watering Premier League clash will be televised by Sky. It is the most eye catching match on the Super Sunday schedule today (16 October).

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as well as the respective HD channels in the UK. The coverage will begin at 4pm. Sky Sports Football will show Bundesliga Football including Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund.

You can watch the match highlights on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel shortly after the game ends and can also catch up on Match of the Day 2 at 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Is there a live-stream of the match in the UK?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can watch the game via Now TV. One day sports passes are available from the streaming service.

A single day pass costs £11.99 from Now TV, while you can get a half year pass for £25 a month for six months. It includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Manchester City.

The Scotland captain made his comeback from a knee injury as a substitute in the midweek Champions League win over Rangers but is set to take over from Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfielder Curtis Jones could be included in the squad for the first time since the FA Community Shield win over City at the beginning of August after recovering from a shin problem.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Nunez, Kelleher, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho.

Manchester City

Guardiola expects Erling Haaland to be fit and firing for the clash.

The Norwegian, who has scored 20 goals in 13 appearances for City, was rested for the midweek Champions League game at FC Copenhagen, with Guardiola saying he was tired.

Guardiola said: “He was tired, and Bernardo and others as well, but they feel good and are ready for Sunday.”

The England trio of John Stones (hamstring), Kyle Walker (abdominal) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain on the sidelines.

Stones and Walker are hopeful of returning in the coming weeks but there is no clear timescale on when any of them will next be available.

