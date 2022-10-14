Leeds United last beat Arsenal away from home in May 2003

Arsenal continue their promising bid for their first Premier League title in 18 years this weekend as they travel north to face Leeds United. The Gunners have lost only once this season and are looking like a real threat to Man City’s domination so far.

The London club picked up a spectacular 3-2 win over Liverpool last time out and will be full of confidence ahead of their tenth league match of the campaign. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have shone in the opening months and will both look to add to their goal tally at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Leeds are going through a rough patch since their 3-0 victory over Chelsea in August. The Whites looked set up for a positive season under Jesse Marsch until their form faltered, leaving them without a win in two months.

The Yorkshire outfit will be desperate to overcome another of the ‘Big Six’ clubs this weekend, though their previous record against the Gunners definitely doesn’t compliment them. United are on a run of 12 matches without a win over Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s clash...

Advertisement

When is Leeds Utd vs Arsenal?

Leeds United will host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon (16th October) and the encounter is one of four matches kicking off at 2pm. The two sides are joined by Manchester United vs Newcastle, Southampton vs West Ham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

Is Leeds Utd vs Arsenal on TV?

Leeds United vs Arsenal will not be broadcast on TV this weekend. Only one 2pm kick-off is selected for TV, with Aston Villa v Chelsea being shown on Sky Sports. Sunday will also see Liverpool vs Manchester City broadcast on TV at 4:30pm.

You can instead watch highlights of the match on Match of the Day 2. The programme will be shown on BBC One at 10:30pm on Sunday, while you can also watch highlights on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Team news

Advertisement

Leeds United

Leeds fans will be looking forward to the return of Luis Sinisterra after he fulfilled his one-match ban against Crystal Palace. The Colombian saw a second yellow when the Whites hosted Aston Villa earlier this month after blocking a quick free-kick.

Meanwhile, Marsch is also confident that Junior Firpo will make a comeback after he picked up a knock that left him sidelined for the last match. Stuart Dallas (thigh) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) both remain out of contention, with the former yet to make an appearance this season, while Forshaw hasn’t featured since August.

Predicted line-up: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Sinisterra; Bamford.

Arsenal

Arsenal head to Yorkshire with no fresh injury concerns. Emile Smith Rowe remains out after undergoing surgery on his groin, while Mohamed Elneny is also sidelined and Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt with his calf issue.

Advertisement

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t included in the matchday squad as Arsenal faced Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, however the striker was just rested and should be back in line to feature up top this weekend.