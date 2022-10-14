Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.

Graham Potter will look to retain his unbeaten start at Chelsea this weekend as they travel to Villa Park in the Premier League. The Blues boss has won four and drawn one of his first five matches in charge - including doing the double over AC Milan in the Champions League.

With Tottenham Hotspur sitting four points ahead in third place, Chelsea will be desperate to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to close the gap. Meanwhile, the pressure is on for Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard after picking up only two wins this season.

Villa have won only one of their last eleven meetings with Chelsea - claiming a 2-1 win on home turf back in May 2021. Goals from Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi gifted them the three points in their 500th Premeir League match at Villa Park.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s clash...

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is scheduled to take place this Sunday (16th October) at Villa Park. The match is one of four 2pm kick-offs.

The other matches taking place are Leeds United vs Arsenal, Man United vs Newcastle and Southampton vs West Ham, before Liverpool host Man City at 4:30pm.

Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV?

Aston Villa is the only match of the four 2pm kick-offs that will be shown on TV. The game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event will follow on from Motherwell vs Rangers, however you can watch an hour of build-up from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League. To watch the match you will have to be a Sky subscriber or you can stream the match via NOW TV - with a day pass costing £11.98.

Team news

Aston Villa

Aston Villa remain without long-term absentees Jed Steer, Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara. The latter two joined the club in the summer and were expected to be pivotal in an important season, however will now be sidelined for months.

Meanwhile, Ludwig Augustinsson and Lucas Digne are nearing a return but aren’t expected to be available this weekend due to respective hamstring and heel injuries. Leon Bailey is set to feature after missing out on Villa’s trip to Nottingham Forest due to a muscle problem.

Predicted line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Ings.

Chelsea

The extent of Reece James’ injury is yet to be discovered after he was forced off on the hour mark against AC Milan on Tuesday. However, it is likely he won’t be risked for the trip to Birmingham.

Wesley Fofana remains out for a number of weeks after spraining his ankle, while N’Golo Kante is also likely to be unavailable. Hakim Ziyech missed the AC Milan clash through illness. but could make a return this weekend.