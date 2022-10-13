Hit Netflix docu-series will be returning, Fulwell 73 confirms

TV fans will be shouting ha’way the lads after it was confirmed that the popular Sunderland Til I Die series will finally be returning for a third series.

The Netflix docu-series was initially released in December 2018 and the first series followed the north east club’s disasterous 2017-2018 season in which they were relegated to League One. A second series was released in 2020 and followed the Black Cats through a change in ownership, as well as attempts to achieve promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking in the 2018-2019 season.

The production company - Fulwell 73 - behind the show have now confirmed that the hit show will be returning for a third season. our sister title Sunderland Echo reports. Sunderland Til I Die will once again air on Netflix.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Sunderland Til I Die returning to Netflix for third season?

Fulwell 73 have confirmed that the popular docu-series will be returning for a third season. Producer Leo Pearlman announced that the show is coming back, Sunderland Echo reports.

Mr Pearlman said: “This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season. There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley. We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

The third season of Sunderland Til I Die will be the final run of episodes for the popular programme.

What will Sunderland Til I Die season three cover?

The first series of the Netflix fly-on-the-wall series followed the Black Cats during the 2017-2018 season. It came after Sunderland had been relegated from the Premier League the previous year and the club were expected to challenge for promotion in a bid to bounce straight back.

However the season took a disasterous turn and Sunderland found themselves being relegated for the second season on the bounce, finishing in the bottom three of the Championship and dropping down to League One. It resulted in the-then owner Ellis Short deciding to sell the club.

In the second series of Sunderland Til I Die, it followed the Black Cat’s first season in League One under the new ownership of Stewart Donald in the 2018-2019 season. Sunderland were once again expected to be challenging for promotion and heavily favoured to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

For the third season of Sunderland Til I Die, it will pick up in the 2021-2022 season as Sunderland once again aim to achieve promotion and escape from League One. The series will feture the Black Cats successful play-off campaign and victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in May 2022.

How many episodes will be in Sunderland Til I Die season three?

The first season of the Netflix sports docu-series featured eight episodes. In its second series Sunderland Til I Die had slightly shorter season with six episodes.

For its third and final season, Sunderland Til I Die will only have two episodes. It has been described as a mini-series by production company Fulwell 73.

How can you watch Sunderland Til I Die?