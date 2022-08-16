Amazon Prime are already preparing for their next ‘All or Nothing’ series featuring a Premier League club.

Amazon Prime Video are currently two thirds of the way through their latest All or Nothing documentary, with the final three episodes of the Arsenal edition set to be released this week.

The documentary series follows the dramatic 2021-22 campaign at Arsenal, showing the behind the scenes in the dressing room and at the training ground, while also interviewing the likes of Mikel Arteta, Granit Xhaka and Ben White.

The Gunners are the third Premier League club to have featured in the series, following Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur over the past four years.

With ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ coming to a close in the next few days, football fans are now eagerly waiting to find out who will get the fly-on-the-wall treatment next.

Here is everything we know about the next potential Premier League club to feature:

Who will the next ‘All or Nothing’ Premier League club be?

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are in line to be the next football club to feature in the Amazon Prime series.

The streaming platform reportedly want to film the North East club for the 2023/24 season, with the series hitting screens the following summer.

A series at St. James’ Park should certainly appeal to viewers, following the Magpies’ groundbreaking Saudi-led takeover last October, which saw them become the richest football club in the world.

However, the report claims that Amazon chiefs face a tough task of persuading Newcastle’s owners to allow them behind the scenes, with the club already turning down multiple offers from production companies.

Who else has featured in All or Nothing?

The first Premier League club to feature in Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series was Man City in 2018.

It was reported that Amazon had paid City a whopping £10m to follow them throughout the 2017-18 season, in which they won the Premier League title and the League Cup trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur’s turbulent edition followed two years later during a season where Jose Mourinho was brought into replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Though it is unknown who the actor supports, Tom Hardy was chosen to narrate Spurs’ documentary.

Amazon’s docuseries originally began in 2016 focusing on NFL teams - it produced a series per season until 2020 profiling the trials and tributlations of teams including Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

They also covered rugby union team New Zealand All Blacks, the Brazil national football team during the 2019 Copa America and Italian giants Juventus’ 2020-21 campaign.

What has been said about All or Nothing?

While football fans seem to thoroughly enjoy these documentaries, they have often been criticised by football clubs and can put them in a bad light if the season goes wrong.

Mikel Arteta has already been put down for his methods and tactics in the Arsenal edition, while Sunderland were heavily criticised following their behind the scenes documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ that saw them suffer back-to-back relegations.

Following the release of ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’, Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes revealed how the players felt about the show.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’ve seen it.

“It’s good for showing the reality of what is actually going on in the dressing room in the day-to-day. People can understand things a little more and see how different it is from what they might imagine.

“As players, of course we always play to win. But sometimes we lose games and there are difficult moments. Things happen.