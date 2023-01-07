FA Cup third round is taking place this weekend

The magic of the FA Cup is ready to be sprinkled on football grounds across the country this weekend.

Premier League giants, EFL stalwarts and non-league sides will meet in the famous third round. The lower ranked sides will be dreaming of pulling off a giant killing and causing a cup upset.

But what will happen if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes? For much of the competition’s history a replay would be played, however these have been scrapped in the post-Covid seasons to avoid fixture congestion.

Will FA Cup replays return for the third round in 2023 or will the matches go straight to extra-time this weekend? Here is all you need to know:

When is the FA Cup third round?

A total of 32 fixtures, featuring 64 different teams, will be played out between Friday, 6 January, and Monday, 9 January. It is the first round where Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Will there be replays in third round if game ends in a draw?

For the previous two editions of the FA Cup (2020/2021 and 2021/2022) replays were scrapped for the third and fourth rounds, due to the disruption caused to the schedule by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was made to avoid further fixture congestion.

However, for the 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup replays are returning for the third and fourth round. If matches end in draws this weekend, a replay will be scheduled.

Will there be extra-time and penalties for third round games?

If the FA Cup third round games end in a draw this weekend, then a replay will be scheduled to be played at the reverse ground and on a later date. If the replay finishes level at the end of 90 minutes, then the game will go to extra-time and eventually penalties if the sides cannot be separated after 120 minutes it will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Which third round games are televised?

This season all the FA Cup action in the UK will be shared between BBC and ITV and there are a host of exciting fixtures for freeview users to be treated to.

Here are all the live games taking place

Friday 6 January

Man Utd vs Everton - 8pm (ITV1)

Saturday 7 January

Gillingham vs Leicester - 12.30pm (BBC One)

Tottenham vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm (BBC Red Button)

Coventry vs Wrexham - 5.30pm (S4C)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle - 6pm (BBC One)

Liverpool vs Wolves - 8pm (ITV4)

Sunday 8 January

Cardiff City vs Leeds United - 2pm (ITV1)

Aston Villa vs Stevenage - 4.30pm (BBC Red Button)

Man City vs Chelsea - 4.30pm (BBC One)

Monday 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm (ITV 1)

How to stream FA Cup third round games?

UK viewers will be able to stream all the action from the BBC games via the BBC Sport App and the BBC iPlayer. Games on ITV will also be able to stream via ITVX.