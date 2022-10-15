One of the most famous rivalries in football will be reignited at the Santiago Bernabeu

Xavi Hernandez’s resurgent Barcelona will take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend.

The Catalan side will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (16 October) afternoon. It is the first clash between the Spanish giants in La Liga this season.

Barcelona go into the game top of the table on goal difference, having won five games in a row. However the match having suffered another blow in the Champions League in midweek after drawing with Inter Milan. It is a result that leaves their hopes of making it out of the group stages hanging by a thread.

Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga and come into the game on the back of a dramatic draw against Shaktar Donestk. Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudger scored in the 95th minute to snatch a point away at the Ukranian side.

But can you watch El Clasico in the UK? Here is all you need to know about TV, live-stream and kick-off time:

When is El Clasico?

Xavi’s side beat Ancelotti’s team in a pre-season friendly, as well as winning 4-0 in March. So it promises to be a mouthwatering match for fans.

What time is kick-off?

El Clasico is scheduled to kick-off at 3.15pm in the UK - 4.15pm local time.

Is El Clasico on TV and can you watch in the UK?

ITV announced a huge deal earlier this year which confirmed that they would be showing select matches from La Liga through the next three seasons. It includes the current season and through to 2024/2025.

The channel announced it will broadcast 10 games a season, featuring either FC Barcelona, Real Madrid or Athletic Madrid. However despite this deal, the El Clasico on 16 October is not scheduled to appear on ITV.

If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK, it will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV. An extra subscription is required for Sky and Virgin customers to access Premier Sports.

For Sky customers the channels cost £9.99 per month and for Virign Media users it is £12.99 per month for access to Premier Sports. The package includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLigaTV and Box Nation.

What channel is Premier Sports?

If you are a Sky customer and have a subscription to Premier Sports, you will be able to watch El Clasico on channel 412.

For Virgin Media customers, who are subscribed to the channel, Premier Sports 1 can be found on channel 551.

Can you live-stream El Clasico in the UK?

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match via the Premier Player App. Amazon Prime customers can also subscribe to Premier Sports Channels for £14.99 per month and get access to the channels.