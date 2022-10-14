Newcastle United could make it five matches unbeaten as they travel to Old Trafford this weekend

Manchester United quickly bounced back after their derby defeat with a narrow win over Everton, however this weekend’s clash with Newcastle could prove to be a real challenge. The Magpies have scored nine goals in their previous two matches.

Newcastle find themselves only one point behind the Red Devils after a stellar start to the season, while Erik ten Hag’s side are yet to find some consistency in the Premier League. A win for either side this weekend could see them move into the top four.

Newcastle fans will remember their last win over Man United thanks to a stunner from Matty Longstaff, however that remains their only victory in their last eight meetings.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash at Old Trafford...

When is Man United vs Newcastle?

Advertisement

Man United are set to host Newcastle on Sunday afternoon (16th October) and will kick off at 2pm (BST). The clash is one of four matches kicking off at the same time, as well as Aston Villa v Chelsea, Southampton v West Ham and Leeds v Arsenal.

Is Man United v Newcastle on TV?

Man United v Newcastle will not be on TV this weekend, with Aston Villa v Chelsea selected for Sky Sports instead. Liverpool’s clash with Man City will also be broadcast at 4:30pm.

You can watch the match highlights on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel shortly after the game ends and can also catch up on Match of the Day 2 at 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Team news

Man United

Advertisement

Anthony Martial is facing a race against time as he looks to recover from a lower back injury sustained in the win over Everton last week. The forward only recently returned from another injury but has scored three goals in his past three matches.

United will also be without Scott McTominay due to suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, days after the midfielder scored a last minute winner againt Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire are also all sidelined.

Raphael Varane should be fit to start after making the bench midweek, while Martin Dubravka is ineligible to play following his loan move from Newcastle.

Predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Ronaldo.

Newcastle

Newcastle United will continue to be without Alexander Isak this weekend after picking up a thigh injury while away with Sweden last month. The striker isn’t expected to return until the end of October.

Advertisement

Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow still have a few weeks of recovery left, while Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth remain long term absentees. The latter is set to miss a majority of the season with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin had his long-awaited return against Brentford as he came on from the bench. The Frenchman could be fit to start for the Magpies on Sunday.