West Ham could make it three consecutive Premier League wins this weekend for the first time since January

Southampton will be desperate to pick up some form as they host West Ham this weekend, having suffered four consecutive defeats and scoring only one goal since August. The Saints currently sit 17th in the Premier League and will be confident that their next match can be a turning point.

Meanwhile, West Ham look like they have already managed to improve on previous results after winning their last two league matches. Three points for the Irons could see them move up to as high as eighth place in the table.

However, West Ham have won only one of their previous four meetings, with Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side claiming all three points in a 3-2 thriller on Boxing Day of last year.

Here are all the important details ahead of this weekend’s clash...

When is Southampton v West Ham?

Advertisement

Southampton will host West Ham this Sunday (16th October) as one of four matches kicking off at 2pm. The other clashes are Leeds vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs Chelsea and Manchester United vs Newcastle.

Is Southampton v West Ham on TV?

No, Southampton vs West Ham won’t be on TV this weekend. Only one of the 2pm kick-offs will be broadcast on Sunday, with Aston Villa’s clash against Chelsea selected by Sky Sports. The highly anticipated tie between Liverpool and Man City will also be on TV at 4:30pm.

However, you can watch highlights of the match on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One at 10:30pm. There will also be highlights available via Sky Sports’ YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team news

Southampton

Advertisement

Summer signing Romeo Lavia remains sidelined for Southampton but fans will be happy to hear that he is set to return to training next week. The midfielder has been out since the Saints’ win over Chelsea at the end of August.

Tino Livramento is also ruled out and isn’t expected to return to fitness until after the new year as he looks to recover from a long-term knee injury that has kept him out since April. Moussa Djenepo is also set to miss out this weekend through illness.

Predicted line-up: Bazunu; Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Armstrong, Aribo, Elyounoussi; Adams.

West Ham

West Ham have limited options in defence after both Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson were forced off with injuries during their win over Anderlecht midweek. However, the latter could potentially return for their trip to Southampton.

David Moyes will be delighted by a number of players returning to the fold this weekend, with Michail Antonio, Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma all nearing full fitness. However, the clash comes a little too early for Maxwel Cornet, who could make his return for their home match against Bournemouth.

Advertisement