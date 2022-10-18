Adam Collard has re-followed his ex Claudia Proctor while unfollowing Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne on Instagram

Adam Collard has sparked rumours that he is back with his ex-girlfriend from before his first stint on Love Island in 2018.

The two-time Love Island contestant, 26, from Newcastle, has created speculation that he is reuniting with Claudia Proctor following his split from Paige Thorne, 24, as he re-followed his ex after four years.

Adam and Claudia were in a relationship for several years before his stint in the villa and even went on a string of holidays.

Adam Collard has sparked rumours that he is reuniting with his ex-girlfriend (Pic:Getty)

The rumours come as Paige and Adam broke up after the latter’s infidelity was called into question as a video went viral of the personal trainer getting cosy with a mystery blonde girl in McDonalds.

The pair, who narrowly missed out of the 2022 Love Island final, have both unfollowed the other on Instagram and avoided one another during the National Television Awards last Thursday (13 October).

Adam confirmed to the UK Sun, after their appearance at Wembley Arena last week, that he and Paige were no longer together - just over two months from Love Island 2022 finale.

Adam and Paige met on Love Island 2022 but narrowly missed the ITV show’s final (Pic:Getty)

He said: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”

Sources close to the couple say cracks started to show between the couple after Paige was left ‘humiliated’ from pictures of Adam being shared with other women.

The Geordie personal trainer is no stranger to being classed as a “womaniser” after being linked with Kendall Rae-Knight, Rosie Williams and Zara McDermott among others from his appearance on Love Island in 2018.

Adam Collard and Rosie Williams (Photo: ITV)

Despite this, Paige is reportedly “really upset” by everything that has happened between the pair.

Goss reported that a source said: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.

“Paige has told Adam she needs a break and to spend time away from him…life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is exactly what she needs - and what she has chosen to do.”

Bored of single life, Paige is ready to enter the villa and find true love at last.