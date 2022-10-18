David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son has taken part in the viral #onechipchallenge

Brooklyn Beckham was left with tears streaming down his face as he became the latest to complete the ‘very dangerous’ viral one-chip challenge.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham uploaded a video to his social media showing him eating one of Paqui’s tortilla chips.

The infamous crisps are seasoned with the world’s hottest chilli peppers, the Carolina Reaper and the Scorpion Peppers making the challenge not for the faint of heart.

While Brooklyn posted his attempt on Instagram to his 14.5 million followers, the #onechipchallenge has accumulated over one billion views on TikTok.

Brooklyn aptly paired the video of him eating the Paqui chip to Nelly’s song Hot in Herre with the caption, ‘did it x’, feeling the effects immediately by blowing air out of his mouth and ending the video with tears streaming down his face.

The Paqui’s website states the rules for the challenge as well as providing a warning for those wishing to take part.

It reads: “Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything.

“Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers…or are pregnant or have any medical conditions.

“Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Despite the website calling for the challenger to not eat or drink anything, Brooklyn had a glass of milk on hand as well as a slice of white bread to curb the spice.

Although Brooklyn’s attempt racked up nearly 100,000 likes, many flooded the comments to criticise his decision to take part in the viral and ‘dangerous’ challenge.

Someone responded: “Do not eat these chips! I’ve had seven kids in my ER because of those chips. There’s a surgeon general’s warning on those. Way to promote that!”

While another said: “I did it and wanted to die! It was the gut punch for me.”