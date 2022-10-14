Victoria Beckham reflects on son Brooklyn’s ‘beautiful’ wedding to Nicola Peltz

The former Spice Girl spoke about her eldest son’s wedding after rumoured fighting between her and her future daughter-in-law

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her eldest son Brooklyn’s wedding to American actress Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 48, spoke to the TODAY show about the 23-year-old’s Floridian wedding in April, which reportedly took place over several days.

Victoria’s comments about the “beautiful” event come after a reported rift between herself and her now-daughter-in-law, 27.

Victoria Beckham has spoken about her son Brooklyn’s wedding (pic:Getty)

The pair allegedly were not on good terms before the wedding as Page Six reported that Nicola did not want Victoria to be involved with any of the planning.

Victoria told the TODAY show: “It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?

“We’re a very close family. It’s all about communication and being present as a parent…being a parent, being a good Mum, is my number one job. But they are amazing, they work hard, they’re good, sweet, kind human beings, and that’s what you want to do as a parent.”

The Beckham family with new in-law Nicola Peltz at Victoria’s fashion show (Pic:Getty)

Brooklyn has three other siblings, who were all in attendance at his wedding - Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11 in addition to his father ex-footballer David Beckham.

Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz first met Brooklyn Beckham in 2019 and was engaged to the budding photographer and cook within a year of dating.

Sources queried as to why Nicola had chosen to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a design by her mother-in-law, thus raising suspicions as to the dynamics between the two ladies.

A family feud between Nicola Peltz and the Beckham’s has been spiraling since she did not wear a Victoria Beckham dress to her wedding

However Nicola cleared the air in a Grazia article saying: “I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

“Victoria called my [Mum] and said her atelier couldn’t make it…when I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings.”

Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham are said to have a difficult relationship.