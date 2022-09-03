Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serena Williams has retired from tennis after her final match at the US Open.

The legend bowed out of the competition in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is her final ever game, after announcing her plans for retirement earlier in the summer.

Here is all you need to know:

What was the score and result of Serena Williams final match?

Williams has retired from tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open.

Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States acknowledges the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

How did Serena Williams react?

The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after netting a final forehand before waving to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium while ‘Simply The Best’ played over the loudspeakers.

Addressing the crowd through tears, Williams said: “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom.

“I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I’m really grateful for them. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. It’s been a fun ride.”

Asked whether there could be another chapter, Williams added: “I don’t think so but you never know.”

Tomljanovic, who will next play Liudmila Samsonova, described the moment as “surreal”.

She said: “I’m feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for the sport of tennis is incredible. I never thought I’d have the chance to play her in her last match when I was a kid watching all those finals.”

How old is Serena Williams?

She is 40 years old - having been born in 1981.

During her career she has won a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

It is the most titles in the Open era and the second all-time behind Margaret Court.

Who is Serena Williams husband?

In 2017. Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans.

He is the co-founder of Reddit.

Ohanian and his friend Steve Huffman came up with the idea for website while at the University of Virgina.

The pair stated that their goal for Reddit was for it to become “the frontpage of the internet”.

As well as Reddit, he has also co-founded the early-stage venture capital firm Initialized Capital and started the social enterprise Breadpig.

According to Forbes, as of 2019 his net worth was $70M.

What is Serena Williams net worth?

Serena Williams has seen plenty of success on the court, she has also experienced plenty of success off the court.