Catherine Whitaker is currently leading the way in the Amazon Prime commentary box for US Open 2022

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year is well underway as players prepare to compete in the second round of the tournament.

All eyes were looming on the young British sensation Emma Raducanu who won the 2021 tournament however a shock result against the French star Alize Cornet saw Raducanu’s journey end in the first round.

However, several of her British counterparts have found success in Flushing Meadows and now prepare for their second round battles.

British number one and world number nine Cameron Norrie continues to fight after an extremely successful breakout year on the ATP Tour.

The US Open have allowed for Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the Grand Slam, contrary to their French and British counterparts, menaing Daniil Medvedev can return to defend his 2021 title as fellow finalist Novak Djokovic is unable to participate.

Djokovic has had to miss out on the opportunity to match Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam record due to his vaccination status and must therefore wait until the French Open to compete in another Slam.

Medvedev will bid to retain 2021 US Open title

As we look ahead to the final Grand Slam of the year, here are all the names who will guide the commentary in New York…

When is the US Open?

The US Open began on Monday 29 August 2022 and will conclude with the men and women’s finals on Sunday 11 September 2022.

How to watch the US Open?

Amazon Prime will once again have all the coverage from Flushing Meadows, New York.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who is presenting the US Open?

Catherine Whitaker will lead the coverage from New York. Whitaker covers much of the tennis on Eurosport, BBC Radio 5 and has been with Amazon Prime since 2018.

Whitaker will also present The Tennis Podcast.

The 36-year-old will be joined in the presenting booth by Marcus Buckland, Daniela Hantuchova, Greg Rusedski, Annabel Croft, Mark Petchey, Tim Henman, Jim Courier, Martina Navratilova and Mary Joe Fernandez.

British tennis player Rusedski was most famous for reaching the US Open final in 1997, where he was beaten by Pat Rafter.

Greg Rusedksi and Daniela Hantuchova

Rusedski also held the world record for the fastest serve in competitive tennis on multiple occasions.

Navratilova is the only former player in the presenting team to have won the US Open. The 18-time Grand Slam winner won the Flushing Meadow slam four times between 1983 and 1987.

Jim Courier is the only singles Grand Slam winner in the mix but despite spending a total of 58 weeks as World Number One and winning four Grand Slam titles, he never won his home tournament.

Who is competing at the US Open?

Rafael Nadal was a doubt for competing at the US Open after his pregnant wife was rushed to hospital just days before his first scheduled match.

However, as his wife and baby are now out of danger, Nadal was subsequently able to compete and the world number two is preparing for his second round fixture against Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

The former world number one and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is also competing in what could well be her last ever tournament.

She announced earlier this summer she would be ‘evolving away’ from the sport after this US Open. Williams, 40, beat Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round 6-3 6-3 and will now play the Estonian Anett Kontaveit later tonight (midnight Wednesday 31 August night).

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart are all the players making up the British contingent after Emma Raducanu and Kyle Edmund suffered first round defeats.