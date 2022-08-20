US Open 2022 prize money: how much will players earn at tennis Grand Slam - and earnings per round explained
Players will be competing for a share of a record £50.7 million purse.
The US Open 2022 gets underway on August 29th, with tennis’ biggest stars bidding to get their hands on one of the sport’s most prestigious honours.
Last year, young British talent Emma Raducanu catapulted herself to the forefront of the game by winning a wholly unexpected title, and players from up and down the rankings will be hoping to follow in her footsteps this time around.
But a place in the history books isn’t the only prize on offer in New York over the coming weeks.
Entrants will also be in the running for a share of the significant prize money purse.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s US Open prize fund, as well as wild cards, and scheduling...
How much prize money is on offer at the US Open 2022?
In total, the 2022 US Open will award more than $60 million [£50.7 million] in prize monies over the course of the tournament.
That figure is the highest in the history of the competition, surpassing last year’s total of $57.5 million [£48.7 million].
Each round in every event will see an increase in the amount of prize money awarded, including $80,000 [£67,700] to each singles competitor in the main draw’s first round and $121,000 [£102,400] in the second round.
Prior to the main draw, this year’s Qualifying Tournament will distribute more than $6.25 million [£5.29 million], with prize money for the final round coming in at $44,000 [£37,200].
How will the prize money be split?
The full prize money breakdown for the main draw of singles and doubles at the US Open 2022 is as follows:
Main Draw - Singles
- Champion - $2,600,000 [£2,200,000]
- Runner-Up - $1,300,000 [£1,100,000]
- Semi-finalist - $705,000 [£596,700]
- Quarter-finalist - $445,000 [£376,600]
- Round of 16 - $278,000 [£235,300]
- Round of 32 - $188,000 [£159,100]
- Round of 64 - $121,000 [£102,400]
- Round of 128 - $80,000 [£67,700]
Main Draw - Doubles (each team)
- Champion - $688,000 [£582,400]
- Runner-Up - $344,000 [£291,100]
- Semi-finalist - $172,000 [£145,500]
- Quarter-finalist - $97,500 [£82,500]
- Round of 16 - $56,400 [£47,700]
- Round of 32 - $35,800 [£30,300]
- Round of 64 - $21,300 [£18,000]
Who are the wild cards at the US Open 2022?
Women’s Singles Wild Cards
- Venus Williams
- Sofia Kenin
- CoCo Vandeweghe
- Elizabeth Mandlik (US Open Wildcard Challenge Winner)
- Peyton Stearns (NCAA Singles Champion)
- Eleana Yu (USTA Girls’ 18s National Champion)
- Harmony Tan (Reciprocal Wild Card, France)
- Jaimee Fourlis (Reciprocal Wild Card, Australia)
Men’s Singles Wild Cards
- Dominic Thiem
- Sam Querrey
- Emilio Nava
- J.J. Wolf (US Open Wildcard Challenge Winner)
- Ben Shelton (NCAA Singles Champion)
- Learner Tien (USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion)
- Ugo Humbert (Reciprocal Wild Card, France)
- Rinky Hijikata (Reciprocal Wild Card, Australia)
Protected Rankings
The following players have entered the tournament using protected rankings:
Men
- Stan Wawrinka
- Borna Coric
- Kyle Edmund
- Aljaz Bedene
Women
- Serena Williams
- Karolina Muchova
- Nadia Podoroska
- Laura Siegemund
- Evgeniya Rodina
- Taylor Townsend
US Open 2022 singles schedule and times
The full schedule for this year’s US Open is as follows:
All times BST (five hours ahead of ET in New York)
- 29 August – Men’s & women’s first round from 4pm
- 30 August – Men’s & women’s first round from 4pm
- 31 August – Men’s & women’s second round from 4pm
- 1 September – Men’s & women’s second round from 4pm
- 2 September – Men’s & women’s third round from 4pm
- 3 September – Men’s & women’s third round from 4pm
- 4 September – Men’s & women’s round of 16 from 4pm
- 5 September – Men’s & women’s round of 16 from 4pm
- 6 September – Men’s & women’s quarter-finals from 5pm
- 7 September – Men’s & women’s quarter-finals from 5pm
- 8 September – Women’s semi-finals from midnight (7pm local start)
- 9 September – Men’s semi-finals from 8pm
- 10 September – Women’s final starts at 9pm
- 11 September – Men’s final starts at 9pm