Players will be competing for a share of a record £50.7 million purse.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US Open 2022 gets underway on August 29th, with tennis’ biggest stars bidding to get their hands on one of the sport’s most prestigious honours.

Last year, young British talent Emma Raducanu catapulted herself to the forefront of the game by winning a wholly unexpected title, and players from up and down the rankings will be hoping to follow in her footsteps this time around.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a place in the history books isn’t the only prize on offer in New York over the coming weeks.

Entrants will also be in the running for a share of the significant prize money purse.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s US Open prize fund, as well as wild cards, and scheduling...

How much prize money is on offer at the US Open 2022?

In total, the 2022 US Open will award more than $60 million [£50.7 million] in prize monies over the course of the tournament.

That figure is the highest in the history of the competition, surpassing last year’s total of $57.5 million [£48.7 million].

Each round in every event will see an increase in the amount of prize money awarded, including $80,000 [£67,700] to each singles competitor in the main draw’s first round and $121,000 [£102,400] in the second round.

Prior to the main draw, this year’s Qualifying Tournament will distribute more than $6.25 million [£5.29 million], with prize money for the final round coming in at $44,000 [£37,200].

How will the prize money be split?

The full prize money breakdown for the main draw of singles and doubles at the US Open 2022 is as follows:

Main Draw - Singles

Champion - $2,600,000 [£2,200,000]

Runner-Up - $1,300,000 [£1,100,000]

Semi-finalist - $705,000 [£596,700]

Quarter-finalist - $445,000 [£376,600]

Round of 16 - $278,000 [£235,300]

Round of 32 - $188,000 [£159,100]

Round of 64 - $121,000 [£102,400]

Round of 128 - $80,000 [£67,700]

Main Draw - Doubles (each team)

Champion - $688,000 [£582,400]

Runner-Up - $344,000 [£291,100]

Semi-finalist - $172,000 [£145,500]

Quarter-finalist - $97,500 [£82,500]

Round of 16 - $56,400 [£47,700]

Round of 32 - $35,800 [£30,300]

Round of 64 - $21,300 [£18,000]

Who are the wild cards at the US Open 2022?

Women’s Singles Wild Cards

Venus Williams

Sofia Kenin

CoCo Vandeweghe

Elizabeth Mandlik (US Open Wildcard Challenge Winner)

Peyton Stearns (NCAA Singles Champion)

Eleana Yu (USTA Girls’ 18s National Champion)

Harmony Tan (Reciprocal Wild Card, France)

Jaimee Fourlis (Reciprocal Wild Card, Australia)

Men’s Singles Wild Cards

Dominic Thiem

Sam Querrey

Emilio Nava

J.J. Wolf (US Open Wildcard Challenge Winner)

Ben Shelton (NCAA Singles Champion)

Learner Tien (USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion)

Ugo Humbert (Reciprocal Wild Card, France)

Rinky Hijikata (Reciprocal Wild Card, Australia)

Protected Rankings

The following players have entered the tournament using protected rankings:

Men

Stan Wawrinka

Borna Coric

Kyle Edmund

Aljaz Bedene

Women

Serena Williams

Karolina Muchova

Nadia Podoroska

Laura Siegemund

Evgeniya Rodina

Taylor Townsend

US Open 2022 singles schedule and times

The full schedule for this year’s US Open is as follows:

All times BST (five hours ahead of ET in New York)