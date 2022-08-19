The biggest names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Świątek and Emma Raducanu head to New York City for the Grand Slam tournament this month.

The 2022 US Open gets underway later this month at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Last year’s edition of the Grand Slam event saw Britain’s Emma Raducanu rise to prominence after entering the main draw as a qualifier before going on to lift the Women’s singles trophy.

The then 18-year old became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Could another young up and coming star become the next tennis break out sensation at this year’s event? Here is everything you need to know about when and where the draw will take place plus how the seeding and wildcards work:

When is the draw for the 2022 US Open?

The draw for the 2022 US Open will take place on Thursday, August 25.

No official time has been confirmed but it will likely be announced soon on the official US Open website - which is also where the draw will be live streamed.

It usually takes place at around 12pm (BST).

It will take place at Flushing Meadows, New York.

How does the draw for the 2022 US Open work? Seeding and wildcards explained

The top 104 ranked players 42 days before the tournament starts automatically enter the draw and are then joined by eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers.

The top 32 ranked players are seeded for the draw, meaning they are kept from playing each other until the later rounds with the first and second seeds always placed at opposite ends of the bracket.

Wildcards are usually awarded to different types of players such as local players, players returning from injuries and winners of wildcard tournaments.

Who is seeded for the 2022 US Open draw?

In the men’s singles, defending champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded first with 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev second.

Rafael Nadal, who is aiming to extend his all-time record for the most major men’s singles titles and equal Serena Williams’ Open Era record for the most singles titles overall, is seeded third with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz fourth.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is seeded fifth while Britain’s Cameron Norrie is tenth.

Fellow Brit Dan Evans is also seeded at 22, as is 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios at 25.

In the women’s singles, Iga Świątek is seeded first and Anett Kontaveit is second.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu is seeded 11th, while 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is 23rd.

Who are the wildcards in the 2022 US Open draw?

The wildcards in the men’s singles are:

Dominic Thiem

Sam Querrey

Emilio Nava

JJ Wolf

Ben Shelton

Leanrer Tien

Ugo Humbert

Rinky Hijikata

The wildcards in the women’s singles are:

Venus Williams

Sofia Kenin

CoCo Vandeweghe

Elizabeth Mandlik

Peyton Stearns

Eleana Yu

Harmony Tan

Jaimee Fourlis

Which players have ‘protected rankings’ in the 2022 US Open draw

The players who have qualified for the singles events with protected rankings are:

Men’s singles:

Stan Wawrinka

Borna Ćorić

Kyle Edmund

Aljaž Bedene

Women’s singles: