Victoria Azarenka suffers heavy defeat as Emma Raducanu strolls into Cincinnati Masters third round

The young British tennis star Emma Raducanu is currently enjoying her time in the USA tournament ahead of her title defence at the US Open.

Raducanu is through to the third round of the Cincinnati Masters 2022 having defeated both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka on route.

This will likely be the final tournament she plays before the 19-year-old travels to Flushing Meadows to begin her campaign to retain the US Open Grand Slam and she is already enjoying much more success than we have seen from the youngster in recent tournaments.

Currently at number 13 in the WTA rankings, Raducanu reached the second round of Wimbledon before succumbing to the French player Caroline Garcia.

In her last tournament, the Canadian Open, Raducanu was knocked out in just the first round after being beaten in two sets by Camila Giorgi.

However, just at the right time, her luck and play has shifted and Raducanu appears back to the form that was seen from her around this time last year.

Here is all you need to know about Raducanu’s next match...

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match?

Raducanu will face America’s Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Masters.

The two will play each other tonight, Thursday 18 August 2022 (or early Friday morning) at 12am BST on centre court.

New York is five hours behind the UK so Raducanu will likely play at around 7pm local time.

Raducanu and Williams at the end of the first round in Cincinnati

What happened in Raducanu’s previous matches?

In her first fixture at the Cincinnati Masters, Raducanu faced the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. This was set to be Williams’ penultimate tournament after she announced she would be ‘evolving away’ from the game after the US Open.

It was also the first match Williams had played on home soil in two years.

However, Raducanu quickly got the better of her opponent and beat the American tennis superstar 6-4 6-0.

In the second round, Raducanu then faced the two-time Grand Slam Victoria Azarenka. Raducanu breezed through this match with even more ease than her first round fixture, beating the Belarusian 33-year-old 6-0 6-2.

Who is Jessica Pegula?

Pegula is a 28-year-old from New York who currently ranks as number eight in the world. She has one career title and most recently reached the quarter final of the French Open and Australian Open as well as reaching the third round of Wimbledon.

Pegula is also a Grand Slam finalist in the doubles having reached the 2022 French Open with her teammate Coco Gauff.

How to watch Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula?

Amazon Prime have all the live coverage from the Cincinnati Masters 2022. The first 30 days of subscription are free, after which it costs around £7.99/month.

Who else is in the Cincinnati Masters?

Cameron Norrie recently overcame fellow Briton Andy Murray to reach the third round of the Masters in Ohio.

Norrie came back from one set down to win 3-6 6-3 6-4. He will now take on America’s Ben Shelton later today at 11pm BST.

This match will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Russian and Belarusian players have also been allowed to play in Ohio meaning Daniil Medvedev has returned to the court and will play Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the round of 16.