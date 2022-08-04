Following the Lionesses success at the 2022 Women’s Euros, here is how to watch upcoming women’s sports events this summer

England’s women footballers made history on Sunday 31 July 2022 by becoming the first team since 1966 to secure silverware for England.

Not only was this England’s first trophy in an international competition since that famous day back all those years ago, but it was also England Lionesses first ever major trophy in their history.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coupled with this was the added achievement that over 17million people tuned in to BBC to watch the action while Wembley saw a record number of people in the stands for a European final.

What we were able to witness at Wembley will hopefully not be the end of their tournament, but the start of a long summer filled with, not just British success, but success for many female athletes across all sports.

England’s final against Germany also proved that, contrary to many ignorant opinions, people are interested in Women’s sport.

So, what’s up next in the calendar this summer, and how can we follow it?

Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games began on Thursday 28 July 2022 and will conclude on Monday 8 August.

So far, we have already seen Scottish long-distance runner Eilish McColgan win gold as well as watching England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson ‘bring it home’ in the heptathlon.

With four more days to go in the games, there are still plenty more events and athletes to see such as England’s netballers and the T20 cricket tournament which England are currently storming through.

Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt leading Team England in cricket

BBC has all of the coverage for the Commonwealth Games. For those unable to watch the action live or at home, it is also possible to stream the action on BBC iPlayer.

AIG Women’s Open Golf

This weekend, Thursday 4 August 2022 to Sunday 7 August 2022 will see the AIG Women’s Open Golf take place at Muirfield, Edinburgh.

Anna Nordqvist is the reigning champion of the Women’s Open and will hope to continue her reign once again, however Japan’s Hinako Shibuno is fighting hard to stay at the top.

Sky Sports have all the live coverage from Gullane, East Lothian. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month.

FEI World Equestrian Games

Denmark will host the upcoming FEI World Equestrian Games which will feature dressage, jumping, vaulting and para-dressage.

Equestrian legend Isabell Werth is set to head to Denmark. Werth currently holds the record for highest number of medals won of any equestrian and has 12 Olympic medals to her name from her six appearances at the competition.

While this event will not be available to watch on terrestrial TV, fans can subscribe to the FEI in order to watch the competition for free.

The Hundred

The explosive cricket tournament has returned with the women joining the competition once they have concluded their T20 Commonwealth Games competition.

The women’s tournament starts on Thursday 11 August and concludes with the final on 3 September 2022.

Last year saw Dane van Niekerk and Jemimah Rodrigues light up the pitches with their ferocious batting while Sophie Ecclestone and Marizanne Kapp stunned opponents with their bowling.

Oval Invincibles will hope to hold on to their title but will face fierce competition.

BBC and Sky Sports both have the rights for this year’s The Hundred with the BBC showing 10 of the matches, including the eliminator and the eventual final.

Euro Sports and Aquatics Championships

If this year’s World Championships and Commonwealth Games weren’t enough, the European athletes will be back in action once more at this year’s Euro Sports and Aquatics Championships.

The Aquatics championships will take place in Rome while Munich will host the Euro Sport championships.

Both events take place from Thursday 11 August and end on Sunday 21 August 2022.

Streams of the action will be available on respective websites as well as on EuroSport. Eurosport subscriptions cost around £6/month.

US Open

To conclude what will have been an exceptionally busy summer will be the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar.

Emma Raducanu, who shot to fame in 2021, will hope to keep her title from last year as she heads to the States later this month.

The 19-year-old became the first British women since 1977 to win the tournament as well as being the first ever qualifier to take home the trophy.

The tournament starts on Monday 29 August and concludes on Sunday 11 September 2022. ESPN and Amazon Prime will have exclusive rights for all the action from the Flushing Meadows grounds.

What else is in 2022?

Later on this year in October will be the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. England are high on the bookies’ favourites to win the tournament while this will also be the first time Scotland have qualified for the event.