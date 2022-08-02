With the England as European Champions, all eyes will be on how the Lionesses fare in the upcoming WSL season

Leah Williamson recently led the Lionesses to an historic European Champion victory at Wembley as England beat Germany 2-1 to lift their first ever major trophy.

The Women’s Super League has been an ever growing endeavour after it first turned professional in 2011 and now the fruits of those efforts have been seen with England enjoying its first ever trophy (male or female) since 1966.

Many of those who featured in Sunday 31 July’s final will soon be playing for their club side when the Women’s Super League recommences in September, such as the Lioness captain, Williamson, and Euros 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead who will soon rejoin Arsenal.

With only a few weeks to go before the new season of Women’s Football in England kicks off, here is all you need to know about how to follow and watch it...

When does the WSL 2022/23 season start?

The new season will start on Sunday 11 September 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 28 May 2022.

The full schedule of all matches will be listed below.

Women’s Euros winners 2022: England

How to watch the WSL 2022/23 on TV

The games will be available on a mixture of platforms. The FA player will show the majority of matches meanwhile the others will be available to watch on Sky Sports and BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £46/month and NowTV daily passes are available for £11.99/day.

Fans will need to create an account with the FA Player in order to stream matches through this service.

Which teams are in the WSL 2022/23 season?

There are currently 12 professional teams which play in the Women’s Super League and Chelsea are the current reigning champions.

Most matches do not take place in the same stadium as their male counterparts. Here is a list of the 12 teams and the stadiums in which they host their home matches:

Arsenal - Meadow Park

- Meadow Park Aston Villa - Poundland Bescot Stadium

- Poundland Bescot Stadium Brighton and Hove Albion - The People’s Pension Stadium

- The People’s Pension Stadium Chelsea - Kingsmeadow

- Kingsmeadow Everton - Walton Hall Park

- Walton Hall Park Leicester City - King Power Stadium

- King Power Stadium Liverpool - Prenton Park

- Prenton Park Manchester City - Academy Stadium

- Academy Stadium Manchester United - Leigh Sports Village Stadium

- Leigh Sports Village Stadium Reading - Select Car Leasing Stadium

- Select Car Leasing Stadium Tottenham Hotspur - Brisbane Road

- Brisbane Road West Ham United - Chigwell Construction Stadium

How much are tickets for WSL fixtures?

Tickets are available to purchase through each individual club which can be accessed through the FA Website.

The cost of tickets will vary on where the match is being played (whether they are using the main stadium or smaller grounds) and will depend on who is playing.

Pricing is usually between £8 and £15 for adults and those who purchase tickets before 23.59 the day before the game will receive a 25% discount.

WSL 2022/23 Schedule:

All matches begin at 2pm BST

Sunday 11 September:

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Reading v Liverpool

Manchester City v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester City

Chelsea v West Ham United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sunday 18 September:

West Ham v Everton,

Manchester United v Reading

Liverpool v Chelsea

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Arsenal v Brighton

Sunday 25 September:

West Ham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Everton

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Manchester City

Brighton v Reading

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 16 October:

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Reading v Arsenal

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Leicester City

Everton v Chelsea

Aston Villa v West Ham

Sunday 23 October:

West Ham v Reading

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Liverpool v Arsenal

Leicester City v Manchester United

Brighton v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Everton

Sunday 30 October:

Reading v Leicester City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Everton v Manchester United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v West Ham

Sunday 6 November:

West Ham v Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Reading v Manchester City

Manchester United v Chelsea

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Arsenal

Sunday 20 November:

West Ham v Leicester City

Everton v Manchester City

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Reading

Arsenal v Manchester United

Sunday 4 December:

Reading v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Brighton

Liverpool v West Ham

Leicester City v Chelsea

Arsenal v Everton

Sunday 11 December:

Tottenhma Hotspur v West Ham

Manchester City v Manchester United

Liverpool v Leicester City

Chelsea v Reading

Brighton v Everton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sunday 15 January:

West Ham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Liverpool

Leicester City v Brighton

Everton v Reading

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday 22 January:

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Reading v Manchester United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Everton v West Ham

Chelsea v Liverpool

Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday 5 February:

West Ham v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Manchester United v Everton

Liverpool v Reading

Leicester City v Manchester City

Aston Villa v Brighton

Sunday 5 March:

Reading v West Ham

Manchester United v Leicester City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Brighton

Arsenal v Liverpool

Sunday 12 March:

West Ham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Everton

Chelsea v Manchester United

Brighton v Manchester City

Arsenal v Reading

Sunday 26 March:

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Reading v Brighton

Manchester United v West Ham

Manchester City v Chelsea

Everton v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Sunday 2 April:

West Ham v Liverpool

Leicester City v Reading

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City

Sunday 23 April:

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Reading v Everton

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester City v West Ham

Liverpool v Brighton

Chelsea v Leicester City

Sunday 30 April:

West Ham v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

Manchester City v Reading

Leicester City v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Sunday 7 May:

Reading v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Manchester City

Chelsea v Everton

Brighton v West Ham

Arsenal v Leicester City

Sunday 21 May:

Tottenham Hotspur v Reading

Manchester United v Manchester City

Leicester City v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Chelsea v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Sunday 28 May: