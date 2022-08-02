Leah Williamson recently led the Lionesses to an historic European Champion victory at Wembley as England beat Germany 2-1 to lift their first ever major trophy.
The Women’s Super League has been an ever growing endeavour after it first turned professional in 2011 and now the fruits of those efforts have been seen with England enjoying its first ever trophy (male or female) since 1966.
Many of those who featured in Sunday 31 July’s final will soon be playing for their club side when the Women’s Super League recommences in September, such as the Lioness captain, Williamson, and Euros 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead who will soon rejoin Arsenal.
With only a few weeks to go before the new season of Women’s Football in England kicks off, here is all you need to know about how to follow and watch it...
When does the WSL 2022/23 season start?
The new season will start on Sunday 11 September 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 28 May 2022.
The full schedule of all matches will be listed below.
How to watch the WSL 2022/23 on TV
The games will be available on a mixture of platforms. The FA player will show the majority of matches meanwhile the others will be available to watch on Sky Sports and BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
Sky Sports subscriptions start at £46/month and NowTV daily passes are available for £11.99/day.
Fans will need to create an account with the FA Player in order to stream matches through this service.
Which teams are in the WSL 2022/23 season?
There are currently 12 professional teams which play in the Women’s Super League and Chelsea are the current reigning champions.
Most matches do not take place in the same stadium as their male counterparts. Here is a list of the 12 teams and the stadiums in which they host their home matches:
- Arsenal - Meadow Park
- Aston Villa - Poundland Bescot Stadium
- Brighton and Hove Albion - The People’s Pension Stadium
- Chelsea - Kingsmeadow
- Everton - Walton Hall Park
- Leicester City - King Power Stadium
- Liverpool - Prenton Park
- Manchester City - Academy Stadium
- Manchester United - Leigh Sports Village Stadium
- Reading - Select Car Leasing Stadium
- Tottenham Hotspur - Brisbane Road
- West Ham United - Chigwell Construction Stadium
How much are tickets for WSL fixtures?
Tickets are available to purchase through each individual club which can be accessed through the FA Website.
The cost of tickets will vary on where the match is being played (whether they are using the main stadium or smaller grounds) and will depend on who is playing.
Pricing is usually between £8 and £15 for adults and those who purchase tickets before 23.59 the day before the game will receive a 25% discount.
WSL 2022/23 Schedule:
All matches begin at 2pm BST
Sunday 11 September:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
- Reading v Liverpool
- Manchester City v Arsenal
- Everton v Leicester City
- Chelsea v West Ham United
- Brighton v Aston Villa
Sunday 18 September:
- West Ham v Everton,
- Manchester United v Reading
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- Arsenal v Brighton
Sunday 25 September:
- West Ham v Manchester United
- Liverpool v Everton
- Leicester City v Aston Villa
- Chelsea v Manchester City
- Brighton v Reading
- Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday 16 October:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
- Reading v Arsenal
- Manchester United v Brighton
- Manchester City v Leicester City
- Everton v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v West Ham
Sunday 23 October:
- West Ham v Reading
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Leicester City v Manchester United
- Brighton v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Everton
Sunday 30 October:
- Reading v Leicester City
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Everton v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v West Ham
Sunday 6 November:
- West Ham v Brighton
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- Reading v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Chelsea
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Leicester City v Arsenal
Sunday 20 November:
- West Ham v Leicester City
- Everton v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Reading
- Arsenal v Manchester United
Sunday 4 December:
- Reading v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Manchester City v Brighton
- Liverpool v West Ham
- Leicester City v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Everton
Sunday 11 December:
- Tottenhma Hotspur v West Ham
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Liverpool v Leicester City
- Chelsea v Reading
- Brighton v Everton
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
Sunday 15 January:
- West Ham v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Liverpool
- Leicester City v Brighton
- Everton v Reading
- Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 22 January:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
- Reading v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Everton v West Ham
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Brighton v Arsenal
Sunday 5 February:
- West Ham v Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- Manchester United v Everton
- Liverpool v Reading
- Leicester City v Manchester City
- Aston Villa v Brighton
Sunday 5 March:
- Reading v West Ham
- Manchester United v Leicester City
- Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Arsenal v Liverpool
Sunday 12 March:
- West Ham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leicester City v Everton
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Brighton v Manchester City
- Arsenal v Reading
Sunday 26 March:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- Reading v Brighton
- Manchester United v West Ham
- Manchester City v Chelsea
- Everton v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Leicester City
Sunday 2 April:
- West Ham v Liverpool
- Leicester City v Reading
- Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Manchester City
Sunday 23 April:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- Reading v Everton
- Manchester United v Arsenal
- Manchester City v West Ham
- Liverpool v Brighton
- Chelsea v Leicester City
Sunday 30 April:
- West Ham v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
- Manchester City v Reading
- Leicester City v Liverpool
- Everton v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Manchester United
Sunday 7 May:
- Reading v Aston Villa
- Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Everton
- Brighton v West Ham
- Arsenal v Leicester City
Sunday 21 May:
- Tottenham Hotspur v Reading
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Leicester City v West Ham
- Everton v Brighton
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
Sunday 28 May:
- West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur
- Reading v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Everton
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Brighton v Leicester City
- Arsenal v Aston Villa