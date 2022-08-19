The two time Wimbledon men’s singles champion has addressed his future with recent comments to the press.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former men’s world number one Andy Murray has spoken publicly on his plans to announce his retirement from tennis.

The 35-year old is currently taking part at the Cincinnati Masters where he lost to fellow British star Cameron Norrie, with the US Open set to get underway later this month.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray’s career isn’t over yet, but his fans may not get any warning when he does finally decide to step away from the game going by his recent comments.

Here is what the Scottish star recent said about announcing his retirement from tennis:

Andy Murray’s retirement comments: “ I would just stop and that would be it”

Murray was speaking during a press conference at the Cincinnati Masters and answered questions on his future plans to retire from the sport.

During the conference, as quoted by Sky Sports News, he said: “There’s part of it when you announce that you’re retiring that I imagine psychologically it’s quite difficult as well.

“There’s a lot of pressure then I think as well.

“You want to perform and because it’s the last couple of tournaments, probably the whole situation puts a lot of stress on the performance. I don’t know, I don’t really know to be honest.

“I don’t know whether I would announce something or whether I would just stop and that would be it.”

Murray also addressed his history with injury problems, adding: “When I had the injury problems a few years ago and didn’t know whether I was going to be able to play, like what happened in Australia was kind of, you know maybe, always envisaged finishing my career in the UK or whatever.

“But when I played that match against Bautista like I said to my team, if that was it and I don’t get to play again, I was more than happy with that being my last match. Because it was an amazing atmosphere, a great match.

“I fought right to the end, until I basically could hardly walk at the end and left everything out on the court.

For me that would have been fine with how it finished.”

Is Andy Murray playing at the 2022 US Open?

Andy Murray is due to play at the 2022 US Open but his defeat to Cameron Norrie at the Cincinnati Masters has ended any chance of him being seeded for the event.

That means that the 35-year old could end up facing one of the highest ranked men’s singles players, like Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, as early as the first round.

The 2022 US Open gets underway on Monday, August 29 and will conclude on Sunday, September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

It will be the 142nd edition of the Grand Slam event with defending champion Daniil Medvedev returning for the men’s singles event.