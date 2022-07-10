Noval Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will face off in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon

The historic Wimbledon Tennis Championships is coming to an end as world’s best tennis players have battled it out for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic will return will defend his Men’s singles title against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios on centre court today (10 July).

Elena Rybakina triumphed in the Ladies’ singles final on Saturday (9 July) beating Ons Jabeur in three sets, becoming the first champion from Kazakhstan.

The 2021 Champion Ashleigh Barty retired earlier this year.

Former champion Andy Murray also made his return to the tournament, making it to the second round before being knocked out.

Cam Norrie was the British hopeful to make it the furthest, reaching the semi-final before losing to Djokovic in four sets.

Australian and French Open champion Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the semi-final due to an abdominal tear - giving Kyrgios a walk-over into the final.

Irked by a heckler, Novak Djokovic asks for a score-check after his win over Cameron Norrie

Roger Federer was not able to attempt to win his ninth Wimbledon title after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The drama has been incredible throughout the tournament.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for today’s Men’s singles final at Centre Court start at £230 and rise to £240.

The prices were the same for the Ladies’ final on Saturday.

However tickets for the finals on Court 1 start at £40 and rise to £42.

During the tournament the cheapest ticket availiable to watch the action was £46, which will allow visitors to see matches on either Court No.2 or Court No.3.

From there, tickets go up as high as £75 for Centre Court tickets in the early stages of the competition.

Weekend tickets are significantly more expensive, ranging from £56-£95.

Further details on Wimbledon’s pricing policy are availiable here:

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The first round begins on Monday 27 June 2022 and the tournament will then conclude with the Ladies’ Singles final on Saturday 9 July and the Men’s Singles final on Sunday 10 July 2022.

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon 2022

Unlike in normal years, there was no public ballot for Wimbledon 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests who were successful in the 2020 Wimbledon Public Ballot and took up their ticket offer have been offered the same day and court for 2022.

For those who wish to return their ballot tickets, they may do so via the Wimbledon website.

Once tickets have been purchased, spectators must then download the myWimbledon app in order to create a profile and show tickets at the event.

Additionally, there is the option to buy on the day tickets.

The Queue and Ticket resale tickets are available for on-day sales and the website make clear that one pair of tickets will be available for each household.

Go to the Wimbledon website to find out more on tickets and alternative purchase options.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

For those who are unable to source tickets for Wimbledon 2022, theBBC will have all the coverage from SW19.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will show coverage over the two week period including a highlights show at 8.30pm BST on BBC Two every day.