Cameron Norrie booked his Wimbledon semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic with an exhilarating win on Tuesday evening.

All eyes across the country will be on Cameron Norrie this Friday as he faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The British star faced Belgium’s David Goffin in the quarter-final yesterday and played out a thrilling 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory to get to the final four for the first time in his career.

The 26-year-old was knocked out of the competition by Roger Federer in last year’s edition and will now hope he can overcome another of the world’s greats to reach the final.

Less than a month after suffering defeat against Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships, Norrie couldn’t hold in his emotion after Tuesday’s win.

Speaking after the match, Norrie said: “All the hard work and the sacrifices and everything just kind of all hit me at once,” Norrie said.

“Especially the situation here at Wimbledon in front of my family, my friends, and obviously a lot of people following that match.

“It was just a crazy day and crazy match to get through.”

Here is everything we know about the Wimbledon semi-finalist...

Where is Cameron Norrie from?

Despite representing Great Britain in tennis, Cameron Norrie was actually born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

After a burglary incident when Norrie was three, he and his family moved to New Zealand, before he moved to the UK at 16 years old.

However, he only spent three years in London before attending Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Since turning professional, Norrie has been based in Putney, southwest London.

Cameron Norrie’s family & girlfriend

Despite being born in South Africa, both of Norrie’s parents are from the UK.

Both microbiologists, his father David is from Glasgow and his mother Helen is from Cardiff - however, they both still live in New Zealand where Norrie grew up.

Norrie is thought to be dating a textiles designer from New York named Louise Jacobi.

She has previously worked for Calvin Klein and is now the founder and Creative Director of New-York based design atelier Please Don’t Touch.

Their relationship seems quite private and little is known about the pair, however they appear on each other’s Instagram accounts as far back as 2019.

Norrie and Jacobi aren’t married and currently have no children.

World ranking

Cameron Norrie is currently ranked No.12 in the world, while he previously entered the top 10 for the first time in April 2022.

He also became the British number one after he claimed the Indian Wells Masters trophy in California last year - overtaking Dan Evans.

While Norrie has won a total of eleven titles in his career (four ATP Tour singles and one double, three Challenger singles titles and three Futures singles titles), this is the first time he has progressed further than the third round of any Grant Slam tournament.

Net worth & career prize money

Norrie has earned $6,355,415 in prize money in both ATP singles and doubles competition combined.

He has earned $1,343,692 in 2022 so far.