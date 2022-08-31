Cameron Norrie breezes past France’s Benoit Paire to reach the second round in Flushing Meadows

He now joins fellow Brits Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart in the second round of the tournament.

2021 champion Emma Raducanu lost out in her first round match to Alize Cornet to end her hopes of retaining her title once more and the women’s competition will now see a new tournament champion with the world number one Iga Swiatek currently topping the betting charts.

Norrie, 27, now has a day to recover from his first round match before preparing to take on Portugal’s Joao Sousa in the second round.

The past 12 months has been Norrie’s break-out year after winning his first singles title at Indian Wells last September and reaching the Wimbledon semi-final earlier this summer.

Now, he will bid to go one step further in the final Grand Slam of the year.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Norrie’s second round match...

When is Cameron Norrie’s next match?

Norrie will have a one day rest before taking on Joao Sousa on Thursday 1 September 2022.

The time and court of the action is yet to be confirmed and will likely be allocated after today’s matches have been finalised.

Joao Sousa - Norrie’s second round opponent

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s next match

Amazon Prime have all the rights for the US Open 2022 coverage.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which the cost is £7.99/month.

Who is Cameron Norrie’s opponent?

Joao Sousa will play Norrie in the second round of the US Open. The 33-year-old defeated the American world number 77 Mackenzie Mcdonald in the first round 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to reach the second round.

Sousa is currently the world number 59 having previously enjoyed a high of 28 back in May 2016. He has reached the fourth round of both the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019 respectively as well as reaching the third round of the Australian Open in 2019.

The Portuguese ace has four career titles to his name and most recently reached the second round of the French Open.

Who could Cameron Norrie play next?

If Cameron Norrie can overcome Joao Sousa, he will face either the American hard-hitting server John Isner or the Norwegian world number 26 Holger Rune.

Isner, 37, is most famous for his longest match in Grand Slam history which came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships against qualifier Nicolas Mahut.

Isner eventually won the match after eleven hours and five minutes. The score was 6-4 3-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 70-68. The final game itself was longer than the previous longest match record.

Who else is playing in the second round?

Norrie is joined in the second round by fellow Britons Jack Draper, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart.

Murray beat the world number 24 Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round while Dan Evans beat Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

Draper also won his match against Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets and will now face the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in his second round match.