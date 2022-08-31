Andy Murray is through to second round of US Open after convincing defeat over Francisco Cerundolo

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Murray has made it through to the second round of the US Open after defeating the Argentinian world number 24 Francisco Cerundolo in three sets.

Overcoming his pre-tournament cramp issue, the former world and British number one beat Cerundolo 7-5 6-3 6-3.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside of Wimbledon, Murray is not yet reached the third round of a Grand Slam since returning from his hip injury and has praised his coach, Ivan Lendl, for the winning mentality as he hopes to once again reach the third round of an overseas Slam.

He has won just two matches in a Major since Wimbledon 2021 but his determination to continue was highlighted when he reunited with his former coach earlier this year.

Speaking after his match, Murray said of his coach: “Obviously it helps to be back with Ivan when others didn’t want to help. He doesn’t need to be doing the job. Also I think someone with his mentality, he wants to win.

He is not going to work with someone that he doesn’t believe can do that. He respects what it is I am trying to do just now with the complications and difficulties I have had with the body and everything.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s second round match at Flushing Meadows...

When is Andy Murray’s second round match?

Andy Murray will play later today, Wednesday 31 August 2022 with the match expected to start at 5pm BST.

The 35-year-old will be playing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Flushing Meadows Park, the largest tennis venue in the world.

Emilioi Nava will be Murray’s second round opponent

How to watch Andy Murray’s second round match

The US Open will be available to watch on Amazon Prime and it will have all of the action from New York.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month to subscribe.

Who is Andy Murray’s opponent?

Andy Murray will take on the American wildcard Emilio Nava.

The 20-year-old American defeated the Australian John Millman in the first round which was taken to five sets. Nava eventually was able to overcome Millman winning 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-1.

Who will Andy Murray play if he wins?

If Andy Murray can reach the third round of the US Open, he will face either Frenchman Hugo Grenier or the world number 13 and Queen’s Club 2022 winner Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

When are the other Brits playing in the US Open?

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion, was knocked out in her opening match against the French world number 40 Alize Cornet.

Cornet defeated the young Briton 6-3 6-3 to make it to the next round and end Raducanu’s hopes of another Slam glory.

However, Murray is not the only Brit left with Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans all making it through to the second round.

Kyle Edmunds was the only British casualty in the ATP competition, losing to the world number seven Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-2.