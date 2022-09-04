Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both out of the US Open 2022.

British hopes at this year’s US Open have dropped off significantly as the tournament prepares to enter its second week.

Despite four homegrown players make it through to the third round of the competition, just one remains in the running for the title, while the women’s side of the draw now has no British representation.

2022 has seen a resurgence in British tennis, following the success of Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open, with a pool of 36 players competing in July’s Wimbledon Championships.

In the fourth and final Slam of the year, a similar group of players have been able to compete at the Flushing Meadows competition in the hope of continuing the British tennis success story.

However, with the Round of 16 approaching, the vast majority of Britih players have bowed out of the prestigious competition.

As the players enter the third round, here are all the British tennis players still left in the competition...

Which British players are out of the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is perhaps the biggest British name to have made it through to the second week of the American Slam.

Raducanu lost 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet - the same player who beat the world number 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon earlier this year - in the first round.

The resurgence of blisters on her right-hand may have hindered Raducanu’s ability, but there are claims that her exit may not be a bad thing in the long-term as she now has “the target off her back” and can enjoy a “clean slate”.

Raducanu, left, is out of US Open after losing to Alize Cornet, right

Kyle Edmund was the other British player not to make it through to the second round, after losing to the Norwegian world number seven Casper Ruud.

Edmund was defeated in straight sets by the French Open 2022 finalist.

Harriet Dart was another British casualty. The 26-year-old beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round but lost to Hungary’s Dalma Galfi in the second.

In the third round, Andy Murray, Dan Evans, and Jack Draper all crashed out of the tournament.

British legend Murray was beaten in four sets by Italian no.13 seed Matteo Berrettini, while Evans fell to towering Croatian Marin Cilic in the same manner.

Emerging talent Draper arguably suffered the cruellest fate of all, however, after being forced retire with a leg injury while trailing by a set to Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Which male British players are still in the US Open?

Cameron Norrie is now the only British representative left in the US Open.

The British no.1 and World no.9 beat French star Benoit Paire in the first round before overcoming Portugal’s Joao Sousa in the second.

His last outing saw him fend off Norway’s Hulger Rune in straight sets, setting up a Round of 16 tie against Andrey Rublev.

The 24-year-old Russian is seeded ninth in the tournament, and beat Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller in the third round.

Which female players are left in the US Open 2022?

Both Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were defeated in the latter stages of qualifying for the US Open.

As it now stands, there are no British female players left at the US Open

How to watch the US Open 2022

All of the British players’ matches will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.