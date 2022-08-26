The 2019 champion is scheduled to take part at Flushing Meadows with the first round draw for the Grand Slam event having been made in New York City

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles at the 2022 US Open has been made and four-time champion Rafael Nadal is set to face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the opening round.

The Spaniard goes into the tournament as the most successful male singles tennis player of all time in terms of Grand Slam wins with 22 titles to his name.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, questions over Nadal’s participation at Flushing Meadows have arisen after his wife Maria Francisca Perello was taken to hospital in Spain earlier this week.

Here is everything we know at the moment about whether Nadal still plans to compete at the US Open and his injury status after withdrawing from Wimbledon earlier this year:

Is Rafael Nadal playing at the US Open 2022?

At the time of publication, Nadal is still scheduled to play at the 2022 US Open.

The Spaniard, 36, is set to face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the opening round.

Nadal is a five-time winner of the competition having picked up the trophy in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Why is Rafael Nadal’s wife in the hospital?

Reports have emerged this morning claiming Nadal’s pregnant wife, Maria Francisca Perello, has been taken to a hospital in Spain and could undergo an operation in the next few days.

It is reported that Perello, who is 31 weeks pregnant, has checked in to the clinic in Palma and could undergo surgery on the recommendation of doctors to avoid complications during this key stage of her pregnancy.

Nadal is not currently with his wife, who is reportedly accompanied by family members in the hospital, and it remains unclear if this will impact his preparations or decision to participate in the US Open.

Rafael Nadal injury update after Wimbledon withdrawal

Rafael Nadal was due to face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals at Wimbledon earlier this year but withdrew from the competition due to injury.

The Spaniard has been nursing an abdominal problem throughout the tournament but was no longer able to compete after his quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz.

The match with Fritz aggravated the problem and forced Nadal into a six week lay off before he returned to participate in this month’s Cincinnati Masters.

The Spaniard lost his opening round match at the tournament to Borna Ćorić but does appear to have put the abdominal injury behind him for now.

US Open 2022 men’s singles odds

With Novak Djokovic not participating in the event, it is defending champion Daniil Medvedev who is the favourite with bookmakers at 23/10.

Nadal is second favourite at 7/2 and Carlos Alcaraz is third favourite at 5/1.