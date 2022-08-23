The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been out of action since Wimbledon 2021

The 2022 US Open gets underway in six days time, as the best tennis players in the world head to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the final Grand Slam of the year.

Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu will return to defend their singles titles from 2021 along with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, while their are questions over Novak Djokovic’s status due to travel policy for individuals not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tennis fans are also asking whether or not Roger Federer will have recovered in time to take part at the event having not played a competitive match since Wimbledon 2021.

Here is everything we know so far about the Swiss star’s current injury status and expected return date:

Is Roger Federer playing at US Open 2022?

Roger Federer is NOT scheduled to take part at the 2022 US Open.

Federer was knocked out at the All England Club in the quarter-finals and subsequently announced that he would be undergoing knee surgery and withdrew from the 2021 US Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion has not played competitivley since Wimbledon 2021 and, in June 2022, dropped out of the ATP men’s singles rankings top 50 for the first time in over two decades.

When will Roger Federer return to tennis?

Roger Federer plans to return to tennis next month, with the 2022 US Open coming slightly too early.

The Swiss star intends to play at the Laver Cup in September, followed by the Swiss Indoors in October.

In a July interview with Forbes, after his non-playing appearance at Wimbledon, the 41-year old said: “I hope I can come back one more time.

“I would have loved to be here. I knew walking out here last year, it was gonna be a tough year ahead.

“Maybe I didn’t think it was gonna take me this long to come back but the knee has been rough on me. But I’ve been happy.”

How many US Open titles has Roger Federer won?

Of his 20 Grand Slam titles, five have come at the US Open.

The Swiss won all five consecutively in 2004, 2005, 2006, 200 and 2008 as part of a dominant run at Flushing Meadows.

His other 15 Grand Slam wins are made up of eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles and one French Open.

That puts Federer third on the list of all time Grand Slam men’s singles wins behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).

Where is the 2022 US Open being played?

The 2022 US Open will be held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The stadium complex is located within Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City and has been the home of the US Open since 1978.