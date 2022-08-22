The status of the Wimbledon men’s singles champion remains unclear for the next Grand Slam event in New York City

The 2022 US Open gets underway in seven days time, as the best tennis players in the world head to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the final Grand Slam of the year.

However, the presence of three-time champion and former men’s world number one Novak Djokovic at the tournament remains in doubt.

The Serbian, who last lifted the trophy in 2018, finished runner-up to current world number one Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 edition of the men’s singles but may not get the chance to go one step further this year.

Here is everything we currently know about whether or not Djokovic will compete at the 2022 US Open:

Is Novak Djokovic playing in the US Open?

Novak Djokovic is currently preparing to compete at the 2022 US Open but restrictions around the United States of America’s Covid-19 policy for foreign visitors may prevent him travelling to New York City for the tournament.

The 35-year old, who has made his opposition to forced vaccinations clear in recent years, was unable to play at the Australian Open earlier this year as vaccination against Covid-19 was required for entry.

Djokovic has not spoken publicly about his status for several weeks but, in his most recent comments about his status at the US Open, he said: “I’ll just have to wait and see.

“I would love to go to States but as of today, that’s not possible.

“There is not much I can do anymore.

“I mean, it’s really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country.”

What are the restrictions in place and what have tournament organisers said?

Per CNN Travel News, “Fully vaccinated travelers from abroad (people who are not US citizens or lawful permanent residents) are allowed entry into the United States, including New York City.

“US citizens or lawful permanent residents do not need vaccines to return to the United States.

“Unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed to enter the United States, with limited exceptions.

“Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.”

Current guidance on the official US Open website relating to tennis fans planning to visit the 2022 US Open says: “Please note that if you are traveling from abroad to attend the US Open, you must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID vaccine to travel to the United States (this applies to non-U.S. citizens and/or non-U.S. immigrants).”

On player vaccinations, the site says: “COVID health and safety protocols for players (including any vaccination and/or testing requirements) are being evaluated and will be made at a later date, taking into account guidance from U.S., New York State and New York City governmental and health authorities.”

Where is the 2022 US Open being played?

The 2022 US Open will be held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The stadium complex is located within Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City and has been the home of the US Open since 1978.