UK athletes brought home the medals from Munich with Matt Hudson-Smith’s 400m gold among the highlights.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany, came to a close a the weekend with Great Britain racking up a strong collection of medals.

UK athletes picked up gold, silver and bronze across the various events with Matt Hudson-Smith’s 400m gold amongst the most prominent successes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team GB’s performance saw them do enough to finish second in the overall table with hosts Germany on top and Italy third.

Here is how the final medal table looks:

Loading....

Where did Great Britain finish in the European Championships medal table?

Great Britain finished second in the overall medal table at the 2022 European Championships with 60 medals.

That was the same amount won by table toppers Germany but the host nation took top spot by merit of winning 26 gold medals compared to Team GB’s 24.

British athletes also picked up 19 silver medals and 17 bronze medals to make up their overall total.

Germany had 20 silver medals and 14 bronze to add to their 26 golds for their overall total of 60.

In third place was Italy who won 51 medals in total - 14 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

France were just behind the Italians, finishing fourth with 50 medals and Hungary were the ‘best of the rest’ as they finished way behind in fifth with 23 medals overall.

Who won gold for Britian at the 2022 European Championships?

Here is the full list of British gold medal winners from the 2022 European Championships and the events they won for:

Non Stanford - Triathlon

Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Samantha Redgrave & Rebecca Shorten - Rowing (women's coxless four)

William Stewart, Samuel Nunn, Matthew Aldridge & Freddie Davidson - Rowing (men's coxless four)

Jessica Leyden, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw & Lucy Glover - Rowing (omen's quadruple sculls)

Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, David Bewicke-Copley, Sholto Carnegie, Charles Elwes, Thomas Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford & Harry Brightmore - Rowing (men's eight)

Francesca Allen, Giedrė Rakauskaitė, Edward Fuller, Oliver Stanhope & Erin Kennedy Rowing (mixed PR3 coxed four)

Emily Craig & Imogen Grant - Rowing (women's lightweight double sculls)

Jessica Gadirova - Gymnastics (women's floor exercise)

Matthew Hudson-Smith - Men's 400 metres

Joe Fraser - Gymnastics (,en's individual all-around)

Charlotte Henshaw - Canoeing

Jack Eyers - Canoeing

Emma Wiggs - Canoeing

Tom Pidcock - Cycling (Men's cross-country)

Laura Muir Women's 1500 metres

Zharnel Hughes - Men's 200 metres

Joe Fraser, James Hall, Jake Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran & Courtney Tulloch - Gymnastics (men’s team all round)

Keely Hodgkinson - Women's 800 metres

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Joe Brier & Rio Mitcham men’s - 4 × 400 metres relay

Laura Sugar - Canoeing

Emma Wiggs - Canoeing

When did the 2022 European Championships end?

The 2022 European Championships began earlier this month on August 11 and concluded on Sunday, August 21.

It was only the second ever edition of the event, with the first having taken place in 2018 in Berlin and Glasgow.

New sports to the 2022 edition of the Championships were beach volleyball, sport climbing, table tennis. and canoe sprint.

Not only that, but the 2022 Championships included, for the first time, a full slate of para-sport events.

Golf did not return after featuring in the 2018 event while swimming, diving, artistic swimming did not feature and were instead being held at the same time in Rome.

Which sports were involved in European Championships?

Organisers had hoped that by staging the nine championships at the same time and in the same city it would help them gain more exposure.

Athletics, cycling, triathlon, artistic gymnastics and rowing have all returned after the 2018 edition in Berlin and Glasgow while beach volleyball, canoe sprinting, sport climbing and table tennis all made their entry into the championships.

Rowing and canoe sprinting both had para-sport events as well.

Swimming and diving hosted their own championships at the same time in Rome.

How to watch the European Championships highlightd

The BBC had live coverage for the European Championships throughout the event.