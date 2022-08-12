The athletics events will be one of the most popular for spectators at the event in Munich, Germany.

The 2022 European Championships got underway this week, just three days after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The event, which returns for just the second time with the inaugural competition having taken part in 2018, is being held in Munich, Germany.

Athletics, cycling and triathlon, artistic gymnastics and rowing return, having been a part of the 2018 championships, and are joined by beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis.

Not only that, there will also be a full slate of para-sports events.

As ever, the athletics are set to be one of the most watched sports at the event with the men’s and women’s 100m races amongst the highlights.

Here is everything you need to know about when and where the 100m finals will take place and how to watch the action:

Where are the men’s and women’s 100m races being held?

The Olympiastadion in Munich will host the athletics events at the 2022 European Championships.

The 69,250 capacity stadium, which was built as the main venue for the 1972 Summer Olympics, is located at the heart of the Olympiapark in Munich.

As well as the Olympics the venue is also regularly used for football matches and music concerts.

Bayern Munich played their home games at the stadium between 1972 and 2005 while matches at the 1974 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 1998 took place there.

Ed Sheeran is due to play the venue next month once the European Championships have concluded.

When is the men’s 100m final at the European Championships?

The men’s 100m heats are set to take place on Monday, August 15 with the final scheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

The final is currently scheduled for a 10:15pm start local time which will be 9:15pm BST.

The full schedule of events is available at the official European Championships 2022 website.

When is the women’s 100m final at the European Championships?

Just like the men’s race, the women’s heats are due to take place on Monday, August 15 with the final scheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

The final is currently scheduled for a 10:25pm start local time which will be 9:25pm - directly after the men’s final.

The full schedule of events is available at the official European Championships 2022 website.

How to watch the 2022 European Championships

The BBC will have the coverage for the European Championships once more.

BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show all of the action from Munich with fans able to live stream all the events.

Who will be competing?

Dina Asher-Smith is set to return to the track after missing the Commonwealth Games due to injury. She will be hoping to defend the three gold medals she won at the 2018 event in Berlin, while Matt Hudson-Smith will hope to defend his 400m title and Zharnel Hughes will aim to win the 100m again.

Commowealth Games star Joe Fraser will be in action once again along with fellow gymnast Jake Jarman. The pair won seven golds between them in Birmingham.