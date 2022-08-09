England’s medal tally once again comes up short to Australia as closing ceremony concludes Commonwealth Games 2022

England secured a record number of medals at this year’s Commonwealth Games which concluded on Monday 8 August 2022.

With a total of 176 medals, including 57 golds, England came second in the medal table surpassing their mark of 174 from Glasgow back in 2014.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The past two weeks have been full of smashes, splashes and surprises as athletes from around the world headed to Birmingham for the multi-sport event.

This year was the largest Games ever held with 72 nations and over 5,000 athletes participating in the competition.

Alexander Stadium hosted the Closing ceremony on Monday as the formal handover was made to Victoria who will host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

As tributes were made to the industrial history of Birmingham as well as celebrations from West Midlands performers, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all celebrated a truly remarkable Games with records and tallys smashed.

Which nation won the most medals?

Australia once again topped the medal charts with a total of 178 medals. They are the most successful nation at the Commonwealth Games and have won a total of 1,001 medals in their history.

Australia’s success came with 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze medals.

England came in second, winning the highest number of medals they have ever won. They enjoyed a total of 57 golds; 66 silver medals and 53 bronze medals.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold in Birmingham

Scotland enjoyed the most successful ‘away’ Games with their total medal tally coming in second to what they achieved in Glasgow back in 2014.

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan secured historic golds for Scotland as McColgan enjoyed her first ever major medal as she secured a 10,000m Games record while Muir dominated the 1500 and 800m.

Team Scotland accumulated 51 medals, two short of their Glaswegian haul, as they finished in sixth place with 13 golds, 11 silver and 27 bronzes.

Northern Ireland enjoyed their best ever Games with a total of 18 medals as well as a best ever seven gold medals while Wales finished on 28 medals having previously secured 36 medals at the past two Games.

Which sports were England most successful in?

England enjoyed phenomenal success in both the diving and gymnastics events. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won three medals, including two gold medals as she was joined by fellow divers Noah Williams, Daniel Goodfellow, Matthew Lee, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in winning gold medals in diving.

Adam Peaty secured yet another gold medal in the men’s 50m Breaststroke while Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured gold in the women’s heptathlon event despite having suffered a recent drop in form over the past two years.

On the podium with KJT was fellow English athlete Jade O’Dowda who came in third in the event.

A recent newbie on the circuit, Joe Fraser, had remarkable success in his home city winning the Men’s Parallel Bars, the Men’s Pommel horse and winning in the men’s gymnastics team.

England women replicated the Lionesses success as they historically won the gold medal in hockey, beating Australia with the same scoreline that had been seen at Wembley just a few days prior.

Commonwealth Games medals table 2022

Australia - 178 England - 176 Canada - 92 India - 61 New Zealand - 49 Scotland - 51 Nigeria - 35 Wales - 28 South Africa - 27 Malaysia - 23 Northern Ireland - 18 Jamaica - 15 Kenya - 21 (six golds, five silver, 10 bronze) Singapore 12 Trinidad and Tobago - 6 Uganda - 5 Cyprus - 11 Pakistan - 8 Samoa - 5 Barbados -3

When is the next Commonwealth Games?