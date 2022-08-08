England added to their medal tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Team England rounded off a successful performance on home soil by winning gold in the men’s doubles squash.

James Willstrop and Declan James were the winning pair and they saw off competition from fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in an all English final.

World champions Wilstrop and James secured the victory with an excellent performance at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre and were able to improve on their bronze medal at the Gold Coast in 2018.

Squash is a fast paced game which requires good movement, skill and stamina. Here is a guide on how to play squash and why it is a sport that is developing more popularity.

England’s James Willstrop and Declan James were gold medallists at the Commonwealth Games (Getty Images)

What are the rules of squash?

Squash is a racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four walled court. It was founded in the UK in the 19th Century and Harrow School, near London, is claimed to be the game’s birthplace.

The aim of the game is to keep hitting the ball against the front wall until your opponent is unable to return the shot. When serving, the players must have one foot within the service box. Upon returning a serve you may hit the ball on the volley or after it bounces.

You can return the ball by hitting the ball within the boundaries of the back wall. The ball is able to hit the side wall at any time as long as at some point it hits the back wall.

How to score points in squash?

There are four ways of scoring a point during a game of squash:

If the ball bounces twice before the opponent hits the ball

The ball hits the back board or net

The ball goes outside the outline

A player intentionally causes an interference to prevent their opponent from getting the ball

The game is won by the first player or team to reach 11 points, but in singles, if the score is level at 10-10, the game will continue until one competitor is able to achieve a two point lead.

When did squash first appear in the Commonwealth Games?

Squash made its debut at the 1998 Commonwealth Games with the host city being Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Since then it has appeared at every addition since.

Why do players wear goggles in squash?

Squash goggles are a key form of protection that must be worn during any doubles squash game. The squash players are capable of hitting the ball at speeds as high as 125mph and the goggles have design features to prevent any injuries during the game.

Who won medals in squash during the Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a full list of players to have won medals during the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Men’s singles

Gold medal match: Paul Coll (New Zealand) 3-2 (Wales) Joel Markin

Bronze medal match: Saurav Ghosal (India) 3-0 (England) James Willstrop

Men’s doubles

Gold medal match: James Willstrop and Declan James (England) 2-1 (England) Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby

Bronze medal match: Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart (Scotland) 2-0 (Malaysia) Eain Yow and Chee Wern Yuen

Women’s singles

Gold medal match: Georgia Kennedy(England) 3-1 (Canada) Hollie Naughton

Bronze medal match: Sarah-Jane Perry(England) 3-2 (New Zealand) Joelle King

Women’s doubles

Gold medal match: Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy (New Zealand) 2-0 (England) Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters

Bronze medal match: Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman (Malaysia) 2-0 (Malaysia) Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi

Mixed doubles

Gold medal match: Joelle King and Paul Coll (New Zealand) 2-0 (England) Alison Waters and Adrian Waller