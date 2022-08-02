Adam Peaty was hoping to place on the podium during his final ever Commonwealth Games race - but did he succeed?

All eyes were on Adam Peaty as the England swimmer took to the pool for the 50m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The athlete was aiming for a podium finish in the race, which will be his last ever at a Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the only event the prolific swimmer hasn’t won, Peaty was focused on going out on a high.

But did he succeed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Adam Peaty competed in his final Commonwealth Games race during the 50m breaststroke - but did he finish on the podium? (Credit: Getty Images)

Did Adam Peaty win gold in 50m breaststroke?

With only one length of the pool, the short race was close between all eight competitors.

Peaty strode out in front, and kept his lead, eventually winning the gold medal to add to his collection.

What were the results for the 50m breaststroke?

Peaty wasn’t the only athlete celebrating following the 50m breaststroke final.

Scotland’s Ross Murdoch gained the bronze position after a strong swim.

The full results were:

GOLD: Adam Peaty (ENG) - 26.76 SILVER: Sam Williamson (AUS) - 26.97 BRONZE: Ross Murdoch (SCO) - 27.32 Michael Houlie (RSA) - 27.36 Craig Benson (SCO) - 27.43 James Wilby (ENG) - 27.72 Greg Butler (ENG) - 27.98 Grayson Bell (AUS) - 28.31

What did Adam Peaty say about Commonwealth Games?

After losing out on a medal position during the 100m breaststroke, Peaty was interviewed and his comments left some swimming fans a bit miffed.

The swimmer was pipped to the post by fellow English swimmer James Wilby, in the event which he had succeeded in for eight consectutive years.

When interviewed by the BBC about the loss of the 100m breaststroke event and the 50m final he was preapring for, Peaty said: ‘It’ll probably be my last attempt tomorrow [50m breaststroke], but I’m not bothered about it.

“The Commonwealths to me, in the grand scheme of things...it’s about two years time [2024 Olympics].

“That’s no disrespect. I’m still four weeks into my programme, I can’t put that expectation on myself.”

Some branded the comments made by Peaty as disrespectful to his fellow competitors and to the games as a whole.

However, following his 50m breaststroke triumph, he clarifed his comments, saying: “I had two options this morning I either fight or don’t fight. Everyone who knows me, knows I fight.

“That means so much to me, because what I have been through the last five years, I lost my spark towards the beginning of the week and I have it back now.

“There were a lot of emotions yesterday but a lot of people have got to understand that I reached the bottom of the bottom yesterday and to bring myself up with the crowd in my own mind and that is the result.

He added: “That was the only one I haven’t won in my career, the Commonwealth 50m and I can retire now. I don’t care about the stats, tonight was about racing, who was going to get on the wall first.

“No one can really get up to the rate I get to but without the training it goes nowhere. I am looking forward to resetting and having a winter because I haven’t done that since 2019.