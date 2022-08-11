Munich is set to host the second edition of the European Championships over next 11 days

Just a few days after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022, athletes are now preparing for the second edition of the European Championships.

Birmingham hosted the recent Commonwealth Games that saw Australia top the medal table once again with 178 medals.

Team England enjoyed their best ever Games securing 176 medals - a new record - while Team Scotland had their best ever ‘away’ Games with 51 medals.

However, as successful as these Games have been, athletes are only allowed a short recovery period as Team GB prepare to travel to Germany for the upcoming European Championships.

Earlier this year we saw the World Championships take place in Oregan, USA, before the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but now it’s time for the European athletes to take to the track once more.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the European Championships 2022...

When are the European Championships 2022?

The championships begin on Thursday 11 August 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 21 August 2022. Munich’s Olympic Stadium will host the multi-sport event.

Which sports are involved in European Championships?

Organisers have hoped that by staging the nine championships at the same time and in the same city will help them gain more exposure.

Athletics, cycling, triathlon, artistic gymnastics and rowing have all returned after the 2018 edition in Berlin and Glasgow while beach volleyball, canoe sprinting, sport climbing and table tennis are all set to make their entry into the championships.

Rowing and canoe sprinting both have para-sport events as well.

Swimming and diving will host their own championships at the same time in Rome.

Joe Fraser will compete in Munich after successful Commonwealth Games

Who will be competing?

Dina Asher-Smith is set to return to the track after missing the Commonwealth Games due to injury. She will be hoping to defend the three gold medals she won at the 2018 event in Berlin while Matt Hudson-Smith will hope to defend his 400m title and Zharnel Hughes will aim to win the 100m again.

Commowealth Games star Joe Fraser will be in action once again along with fellow gymnast Jake Jarman. The pair won seven golds between them in Birmingham.

Jake Wightman, who won the World Championship 1500m, will feature in Munich along with fellow runners and Commonwealth gold medallists Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan.

How to watch the European Championships

The BBC will have the coverage for the European Championships once more. BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show all of the action from Munich with fans able to live stream all the events.

Full schedule of European Championships:

Thursday 11 August:

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling Track

Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Sport Climbing

Friday 12 August:

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling Track

Rowing

Sport Climbing

Triathlon

Saturday 13 August:

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling Track

Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Sport Climbing

Table tennis

Triathlon

Sunday 14 August:

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Triathlon

Monday 15 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Cycling Track

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Tuesday 16 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Cycling Track

Table Tennis

Wednesday 17 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Cycling Road

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Thursday 18 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Canoe Sprint

Artistic gymnastics

Sport climbing

Table tennis

Friday 19 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Mountain Bike

Table tennis

Saturday 20 August:

Athletics

Beach Volleyball

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Mountain Bike

Artistic Gymnastics

Table tennis

Sunday 21 August: