The Hundred 2022 tournament is now a few days underway in the men’s tournament with Southern Brave kickstarting their title defence with a comfortable win over Welsh Fire.
Last year saw the women’s tournament double-header each match, however this year they have had to wait to begin their competition due to the Commonwealth Games.
For the first time, there was a T20 women’s cricket competition at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with Australia winning the title and England coming in fourth, losing to New Zealand in the bronze medal match.
Most Popular
Now the international stars can return to their The Hundred franchises as they prepare for another year of fireworks as the explosive competition returns.
With only a few days to go before the Oval Invincibles begin their title defence, here is all you need to know about the women’s tournament...
When are The Hundred fixtures?
The women will begin their matches on Thursday 11 August 2022 and conclude with the final on Saturday 3 September 2022.
How to watch The Hundred 2022
BBC One and BBC iPlayer will have coverage for 10 games this tournament while Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event will cover the remaining matches.
Both the eliminator and the final will be shown on Sky Sports and BBC.
Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month while day passes are available with NowTV for £11.99/day.
How to buy tickets for The Hundred 2022
Most of the tickets are now sold out for The Hundred 2022, however there are limited options left for some of the group stage matches.
Go to The Hundred website to register an account for free and purchase tickets.
Most of the resale tickets are being bought and sold through Viagogo, however they are much more elevated prices than have been seen on The Hundred’s own website.
Players to watch in 2022
Issy Wong is fast becoming a key player in the England squad after a strong start to the summer. She burst onto the scene last year and has now gone on to make her international debut at all three formats of the game.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Alyssa Healy will both form part of the Northern Superchargers batting lineup. Rodrigues had a stellar Hundred summer last year, ending the season as the second highest runscorer in the women’s tournament.
Healy recently formed part of the Australian squad that one both the T20 World Cup earlier this year as well as the Commonwealth Games gold, contributing significantly in both tournaments.
Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell will all return to the Southern Brave this year. Dunkley is one of the most consistent features in the England batting line-up as well as being one of last year’s best success stories at this tournament.
Complete fixtures list:
Here are all their fixtures (all times are BST):
- Thursday 11 August, 6.30pm: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers
- Friday 12 August, 3pm: Southern Brave v London Spirit
- Saturday 13 August, 11am: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets AND 2.30pm: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix
- Sunday 14 August, 11am: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit AND 2.30pm Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave
- Monday 15 August, 3pm: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
- Tuesday 16 August, 3pm: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire
- Wednesday 17 August, 3.30pm: Trent Rockets v Original Invincibles
- Thursday 18 August, 3.30pm: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals
- Friday 19 August, 3.30pm: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers
- Saturday 20 August, 3.30pm: Trent Rockets v London Spirit
- Sunday 21 August, 3.30pm: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals
- Monday 22 August, 3pm: Welsh fire v Southern Brave
- Tuesday 23 August, 3pm: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix
- Wednesday 24 August, 3pm: London Spirit v Welsh Fire
- Thursday 25 August 3.30pm: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
- Friday 26 August, 3.30pm: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers
- Saturday 27 August, 3.30pm: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
- Sunday 28 August, 3.30pm: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals
- Monday 29 August, 3.30pm: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire
- Tuesday 30 August 3pm: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix
- Wednesday 31 August 11.30pm: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave AND 3pm: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles.
- Friday 2 August 3pm: ELIMINATOR
- Saturday 3 August, 3pm: FINAL