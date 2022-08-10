As Commonwealth Games concludes, the women will begin their The Hundred campaign

The Hundred 2022 tournament is now a few days underway in the men’s tournament with Southern Brave kickstarting their title defence with a comfortable win over Welsh Fire.

Last year saw the women’s tournament double-header each match, however this year they have had to wait to begin their competition due to the Commonwealth Games.

For the first time, there was a T20 women’s cricket competition at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with Australia winning the title and England coming in fourth, losing to New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

Now the international stars can return to their The Hundred franchises as they prepare for another year of fireworks as the explosive competition returns.

With only a few days to go before the Oval Invincibles begin their title defence, here is all you need to know about the women’s tournament...

When are The Hundred fixtures?

The women will begin their matches on Thursday 11 August 2022 and conclude with the final on Saturday 3 September 2022.

Sophia Dunkley for Southern Brave in 2021

How to watch The Hundred 2022

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will have coverage for 10 games this tournament while Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event will cover the remaining matches.

Both the eliminator and the final will be shown on Sky Sports and BBC.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month while day passes are available with NowTV for £11.99/day.

How to buy tickets for The Hundred 2022

Most of the tickets are now sold out for The Hundred 2022, however there are limited options left for some of the group stage matches.

Go to The Hundred website to register an account for free and purchase tickets.

Most of the resale tickets are being bought and sold through Viagogo, however they are much more elevated prices than have been seen on The Hundred’s own website.

Players to watch in 2022

Issy Wong is fast becoming a key player in the England squad after a strong start to the summer. She burst onto the scene last year and has now gone on to make her international debut at all three formats of the game.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Alyssa Healy will both form part of the Northern Superchargers batting lineup. Rodrigues had a stellar Hundred summer last year, ending the season as the second highest runscorer in the women’s tournament.

Healy recently formed part of the Australian squad that one both the T20 World Cup earlier this year as well as the Commonwealth Games gold, contributing significantly in both tournaments.

Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell will all return to the Southern Brave this year. Dunkley is one of the most consistent features in the England batting line-up as well as being one of last year’s best success stories at this tournament.

Complete fixtures list:

Here are all their fixtures (all times are BST):