The next T20 Cricket World Cup tournament will take place in just a few months time and the upcoming Hundred tournament will give hopeful stars a chance to shine as they bid for a spot on the plane to Australia.
The last T20 World Cup took place just last autumn and England reached the semi-finals before coming up short to New Zealand but with new management and new captaincy, Jos Buttler will hope he can lead the squad one or even two steps further.
What better way to assess what one’s options are than with a domestic tournament featuring international stars? The former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan recently stated that the Hundred would be the perfect opportunity for those on the ECB’s periphery to prove their worth ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan said: “(The Hundred) is the closest I have ever played at domestic level to international cricket.
“All the major playing nations around the world have had established links with limited-format tournaments that our domestic players have done their utmost to play in to better their careers and ultimately to try and learn and become better players to play international cricket.”
There will be competition aplenty for spots in the T20 World Cup squad but here are a few who will all be using the explosive Hundred in a bid to show off ahead of World Cup selection.