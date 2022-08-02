The Hundred cricket tournament is set to start in a few days time with all teams making their final preparations ahead of the explosive competition.
The draft took place back in April with several notable names, such as David Warner, missing out on a spot.
The draft worked with several rounds and crickets put into different wage bands in order to even out the playing field.
The most expensive band was set at £125,000 and teams could pick two players at this level - one of whom would be an England Contracted Test player.
Much like the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash League, The Hundred is meant to attract the biggest stars in cricket from all around the world, but availability has made it impossible for many of the most iconic names in the draw to be chosen.
Many international names are in the most expensive draw but have been unable to confirm their attendance for the whole tournament, meaning teams have opted for cheaper and local options.
Nevertheless, The Hundred is set to return with raised excitement after the success it saw last year and will give young, up and coming English cricketers the opportunity to showcase their talent ahead of the next T20 World Cup, which is due to take place this winter in Australia.
However, if dreams were possible, and money was no object, there are definitely players whose names you would want to see in your squad.
Let’s take a look at some of the players who could make up a dream team in the Hundred.