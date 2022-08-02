The Hundred has attracted some of the biggest names in cricket, NationalWorld takes a look at who would make up the most expensive dream XI.

The Hundred cricket tournament is set to start in a few days time with all teams making their final preparations ahead of the explosive competition.

The draft took place back in April with several notable names, such as David Warner, missing out on a spot.

The draft worked with several rounds and crickets put into different wage bands in order to even out the playing field.

The most expensive band was set at £125,000 and teams could pick two players at this level - one of whom would be an England Contracted Test player.

Much like the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash League, The Hundred is meant to attract the biggest stars in cricket from all around the world, but availability has made it impossible for many of the most iconic names in the draw to be chosen.

Many international names are in the most expensive draw but have been unable to confirm their attendance for the whole tournament, meaning teams have opted for cheaper and local options.

Nevertheless, The Hundred is set to return with raised excitement after the success it saw last year and will give young, up and coming English cricketers the opportunity to showcase their talent ahead of the next T20 World Cup, which is due to take place this winter in Australia.

However, if dreams were possible, and money was no object, there are definitely players whose names you would want to see in your squad.

Let’s take a look at some of the players who could make up a dream team in the Hundred.

1. Chris Gayle Chris Gayle is one of the West Indies’ best ever batters - maybe their best ever T20. Known for his huge hits, Gayle enjoys sending the ball over and out the ground, saving his legs from running in the process. With a strike rate of 137.50, there’s no better icon to wear down the opposition’s bowlers.

2. David Warner With a T20 average of 32.74, Warner’s lack of availability has been the only reason he hasn’t been picked up. Warner was pivotal to Australia’s success in the T20 World Cup, producing scores of 65, 89 and 53. The only issue? Warner may run a bit too much for Gayle…

3. Babar Azam (captain) The world’s best T20 batter. Pakistan’s captain has a T20 average of 45.52 - an unbelievable feat given there are only 120 balls in which to make any runs. Another who has also been snubbed due to lack of availability, in a dream scenario, any franchise would be lucky to have such a class batsman.

4. Steve Smith Australia’s danger man. A solid presence in all three formats of the game, Steve Smith has a T20 average of 26.05 but could quickly knock up a 50 at any given time if his team was in need. His recent form has been lacking, but there would be no doubt that Australia’s key man would rise to the occasion when The Hundred gets going.